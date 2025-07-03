Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a tragic car crash alongside his brother Andre Silva in Spain

In the weeks before his death, Jota achieved three major milestones in both his career and personal life

Tributes have continued to pour in following the tragic demise of the former Liverpool and Portugal forward

Before his untimely passing, Diogo Jota was riding the peak of his football career.

In the early hours of Thursday, July 3, 2025, football fans across the world woke up to the news that Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva, were involved in a fatal car crash near Zamora, Spain.

Diogo Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Portugal just two weeks before his tragic demise. Photo credit: Diogo Jota

While driving a Lamborghini, Jota's car’s tire burst at high speed when overtaking another car, causing the vehicle to veer off the road, flip over, and catch fire, BBC reports.

Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash ended not just two lives, but also two dreams. Andre Silva was a professional footballer playing for F.C. Penafiel in Portugal.

Together, the brothers shared a bond through football and family, cut short in a moment no one could have predicted.

3 major milestones Jota achieved

While the tragedy has left fans heartbroken, it is important to remember how Jota spent his final weeks

1. Premier League Champion with Liverpool

Just over a month before his death, Diogo Jota reached one of the most coveted heights in club football, winning the Premier League title with Liverpool.

On May 25, 2025, Jota helped the Reds secure their status as England’s best team, ending the season with remarkable performances that earned him praise from fans and pundits alike.

For Jota, who joined Liverpool in 2020, the Premier League title marked a major milestone, a dream fulfilled at the highest level of club football.

2. UEFA Nations League champion with Portugal

Barely two weeks after club success, Jota carried his momentum into the international stage, where he played a key role in helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League on June 8, 2025.

Representing his country was always a point of pride for Jota, and lifting the trophy in national colours was a career highlight.

3. Marries his long-term sweetheart

Amid his football success, Jota experienced a deeply personal and joyful moment, marrying his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, on June 22, 2025, talkSPORT reports.

The couple, who shared three children together, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Porto surrounded by loved ones.

Ex-footballers, pundits and football clubs around the world have continued to send their condolences following Jota's tragic death. Photo by Andrew Powell

Jota’s love for his family was well known. His final Instagram post, shared just hours before the tragic crash, was a video from the wedding, showing him smiling, laughing, and holding Rute close.

It was a celebration of life and love, and tragically, it now stands as a final memory of a man who had so much more to give.

Diego Jota’s last words to his wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday night, hours before his life was cut short, Jota posted a video montage of his wedding on Instagram.

The video showed beautiful moments from his wedding ceremony with Rute Cardoso, the woman he had been with for years and the mother of his three children.

The short clip was captioned with just six words: “A day we will never forget.”

