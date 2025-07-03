Liverpool forward Diogo Jota shared a heartfelt wedding video with his wife just hours before the fatal crash

His last message, “A day we will never forget,” now holds a painful, lasting meaning to football fans across the globe

The football world continues to mourn the loss of Jota and his brother, Andre Silva

The world of football is still struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who died alongside his brother Andre Silva in a tragic car crash in Spain.

Yet amid the grief, a tender moment has emerged, one that fans and loved ones are holding onto tightly.

Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Europa League match against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on October 5, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Just hours before the crash, Jota shared an emotional tribute to his wife, Rute Cardoso, celebrating their recent wedding in what would become his final words to the public, talkSPORT reports.

“A day we will never forget”

On Wednesday night, hours before his life was cut short, Jota posted a video montage of his wedding on Instagram.

The video showed beautiful moments from his wedding ceremony with Rute Cardoso, the woman he had been with for years and the mother of his three children.

The short clip was captioned with just six words: “A day we will never forget.”

At the time, the message was a heartfelt expression of love, marking what was likely the happiest day of Jota’s life.

Less than two weeks ago Diogo Jota and his long-term partner Rute Cardoso tied the knot. Photo credit: Diogo Jota

Source: Twitter

But in the wake of the tragedy, those words have taken on a heartbreaking double meaning, a promise of forever now shadowed by sudden loss.

From celebration to grief

Jota and Rute had only been married for two weeks. The ceremony in Porto had been small and full of personal meaning.

In another post just days earlier, Jota wrote on X: “June 22, 2025. Yes, forever,” as he accompanied it with photos from the wedding.

It was clear that for Jota, family came first. Even at the peak of his football career, with Liverpool and Portugal celebrating his talent, he chose to use opportune public moments to highlight the joy of his personal life.

Now, fans and followers are returning to those posts in tears, leaving tributes beneath them.

Jota’s final words mean everything

While the world may remember Diogo Jota for his goals, trophies, and unforgettable moments on the pitch, those who knew him, and even those who didn’t, are now holding on to something deeper: his love for Rute and his pride in the family they built together.

In those final words, Jota unknowingly gave his fans a gift: a reminder of what truly matters in life.

Tributes have continued to pour in from all corners of the globe following the Liverpool forward’s passing, with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo putting a heartfelt post on social media.

Fresh details emerge on Jota’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that initial reports from Spanish authorities have revealed that the crash took place at approximately 12:40 am along the A-52 motorway, around 70 miles west of Valladolid.

The Lamborghini, which Jota was driving, was overtaking another vehicle when one of its tyres suddenly blew out.

