Doctors advised Liverpool forward Diogo Jota not to fly for 72 hours after minor surgery, leading him to take a road trip

A burst tyre on Spain’s A‑52 sent the Lamborghini off the road and into flames, killing Jota and his brother instantly

The tragic loss of Jota has devastated his family, teammates, and football fans across the world

Just days after celebrating his wedding and barely two weeks before Liverpool’s pre‑season was due to begin, Diogo Jota found himself weighing medical advice against a pressing schedule.

According to sources close to the player, doctors had performed a routine minor surgery on the 28‑year‑old forward earlier in the week.

Their parting words were sound and firm: avoid air travel for at least 72 hours to reduce the risk of post‑operative complications such as clotting and swelling, BBC reports.

Mindful of the warning from his doctors, and eager to report to Merseyside in time for Monday’s fitness tests, Jota opted for what he believed was a safer route: a late‑night drive through Spain with plans to catch a ferry to England the following day.

It was a choice made out of caution, tragically, it became the Liverpool forward’s last.

How the accident occurred at midnight

At roughly 12:30 am local time, the Lamborghini carrying Jota and his 25‑year‑old brother, Andre Silva, suffered a suspected tyre blowout while overtaking on the A‑52 near Cernadilla, Zamora, Sky Sports reports.

Witnesses said the supercar veered off the road, slammed into a roadside barrier, and immediately burst into flames.

By the time emergency services arrived, both brothers had succumbed to a combination of impact injuries and the resulting fire.

Images later shared online show charred wreckage and burnt grass at the scene of the accident.

A family and club in mourning

Jota’s passing has echoed far beyond Anfield.

His wife, Rute Cardoso, still basking in their recent wedding, now faces the unimaginable task of raising their three children without their father.

Liverpool also issued an emotional statement praising Jota’s “boundless energy and humble spirit,” while teammates from Wolves, Atletico Madrid, and the Portuguese national team shared tributes.

Anfield’s digital memorial wall filled within minutes as fans posted photos of masked goal celebrations, grateful captions, and memories of the player.

The tragedy has reignited conversations about player welfare during the off‑season as medical staff routinely caution athletes about post‑surgical risks, yet tournament schedules, marketing obligations, and family plans often pull them in conflicting directions.

Liverpool’s first pre‑season friendly, set for 13 July at Preston North End, will now begin with a minute’s silence.

Supporters, players, and staff will stand together, mourning not just a striker but a devoted husband, brother, and father whose final journey was shaped by a doctor’s earnest warning.

Jota’s final words to his wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday night, hours before his life was cut short, Jota posted a video montage of his wedding on Instagram.

The video showed beautiful moments from his wedding ceremony with Rute Cardoso, the woman he had been with for years and the mother of his three children.

The short clip was captioned with just six words: “A day we will never forget.”

