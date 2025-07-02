Galatasaray will sign a new striker this summer, with Victor Osimhen as their priority target

The club have submitted a salary proposal worth €26 million per season, but he has yet to respond

A Turkish football pundit has told the club to sign his compatriot Victor Boniface as an alternative

Galatasaray are interested in signing Victor Osimhen permanently this summer, but a Turkish football commentator has recommended his Super Eagles teammate.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after he could not find a permanent move away from Napoli last summer and was frozen out of the squad for last season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after winning the title. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 37 goals and provided a further eight assists to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Turkish Cup trophies.

His performances prompted the club to want to sign him permanently if the striker agrees to their proposal, with Napoli willing to sell him to whichever club pays his €75 million release clause.

Galatasaray are in active discussion with the striker, having submitted a proposal worth €21mil base salary plus €5mil bonuses per season, but he has yet to respond.

Pundit recommends Boniface as Osimhen’s alternative

The Galatasaray board are reportedly growing weary with Osimhen’s lack of response to their proposal before he travelled to Nigeria for his holiday.

Turkish pundit Nebil Evren has recommended Osimhen’s compatriot Victor Boniface as an alternative target if the Napoli striker does not agree to join the club.

"Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen is mentioned in Galatasaray,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“He has only one good point. He is ahead of Osimhen in connection and set play. Apart from that, his one-on-one duels are very strong. Otherwise, Osimhen is definitely more successful in terms of explosiveness, finishing and athleticism.

“Let's say Galatasaray bought Boniface, and if they play him with Icardi, he could be successful.”

Evren noted Boniface’s combination with Patrick Schick at Leverkusen as a great point, but is worried over the fact that he had suffered two ACL injuries in his career.

“He and Patrick Shick were a great duo at Bayer Leverkusen. Boniface's assists were especially high. The only thing that comes to mind is that he suffered two ACL injuries. These need to be taken into consideration,” he added.

Victor Boniface and Patrick Schick at Bayer Leverkusen's training. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

“He can be successful not only at Galatasaray but at any Turkish team he joins. Boniface is taller than Osimhen but looks wider. His physique resembles Lukaku's. He was very good, especially in the season he won the championship with Leverkusen.”

Boniface would be a hard deal for Galatasaray. Leverkusen are unwilling to sell, but will demand around €60 million if they were to sell him after agreeing a similar fee with Al-Nassr in January.

His current wages and potential demand, which is capped at around €15mil per season, would not be a problem for the Turkish champions.

Galatasaray printed Osimhen's jersey

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray printed Osimhen's jersey for next season despite his loan deal with the club expiring on June 30, 2025, and he returned to Napoli.

The jersey has reportedly broken their record sales ahead of next season, raising concern among football fans that they are selling jerseys of a player not guaranteed to sign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng