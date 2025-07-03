Victor Osimhen recently acquired an exotic Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and he has been cruising around Lagos as he enjoys his holiday

The Nigerian international is poised to return to parent club Napoli after a successful loan stint with Turkish club Galatasaray

He was in the exotic ride as he stepped out in style, while an expensive diamond wristwatch flashes on his left hand

Nigerian football superstar Victor Osimhen has continued to make headlines, not just for his on-field prowess but for his lavish lifestyle.

The forward, who recently completed his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray, was spotted rocking a diamond wristwatch as he stepped out of his stunning N900 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Osimhen had accessories on his hand, especially with a dazzling diamond-encrusted wristwatch.

Victor Osimhen was spotted with an expensive diamond wristwatch. Photo: victorosimhen9.

He has continued to enjoy his holiday back home in Nigeria, even though he remains a major talking point of the summer transfer window.

It was gathered that the timepiece is worth millions, as the Napoli striker continues to live an exotic lifestyle.

From his humble beginnings in Lagos to becoming one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers, the 26-year-old has never shied away from embracing the rewards of his success, per Gistlover.

He was recently spotted with music star Davido as well as OAP celebrity Daddy Freeze.

Fans have continued to react to the post showing the player dripping diamonds as he stepped out of his luxurious car.

Adeshina Israel said:

"Well done brother."

Akande Muritala Abiola cautioned:

"This guy should be cautious, players don't associate in these ways. May God protect him."

Enzo Elison Adura added:

"You deserve it."

Abiodun Esther Remi posited:

"I would like to advice Uncle Victor Osimhen to sign the contract with Al hilai of Saudi Arabia for one year and free himself from the wicked napoli club that want to Demarket him with unreasonable demands.

"After free himself he can now follow his mind after serving Saudi Arabia club for one year."

Osimhen teaches daughter how to swim

Meanwhile, Osimhen shared photos of himself and his daughter, Hailey, spending time together at his luxurious Lagos mansion.

The Napoli forward, off the back of a successful season with Turkish champions Galatasaray, has been in Nigeria since the Sallah break, enjoying a well-deserved holiday.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Bodrum on April 20, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

It was a father-daughter moment, as the footballer was putting her through paces of swimming, and she has floating devices on for safety.

Osimhen speaks on earlier struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen recently shared the pivotal 15 minutes that reshaped his journey from the slums to becoming a global star.

Growing up in Olusosun, a marginalised community in Lagos, the forward was the youngest of six siblings, scraping by through menial jobs in a life defined by poverty.

The turning point came during the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile, where he represented Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets. In a tournament-defining performance, he scored a record-breaking 10 goals, clinching the golden boot and leading Nigeria to the title.

