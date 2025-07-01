Victor Osimhen's season-long loan spell at Galatasaray has officially ended as of today, July 1, 2025

The Super Eagles star will return to Napoli mid-July for routine medical checks before pre-season

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has sent an important message to the striker before he resumes

Antonio Conte and Napoli are expecting Victor Osimhen to return to Naples for a pre-season medical checkup, but he will be part of the senior team.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, during which he helped the club win the Turkish Super League title and Ziraat Turkish Cup, scoring 37 goals and eight assists.

Antonio Conte and Victor Osimhen at Napoli's training in 2024. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

He will leave Napoli permanently this summer and has already held discussions with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and Galatasaray over a potential transfer.

The Super Eagles forward turned down multiple offers from Al-Hilal worth up to €45 million per season and left Galatasaray’s €26 million offer pending.

He is currently on holiday in his home country, Nigeria, leaving all transfer talks to enjoy with his friends and family before deciding on his next club.

According to Football Italia, Napoli have informed the striker, whose loan at Galatasaray ended on June 30, to resume at the club's complex on July 14 for routine medical checks before pre-season.

The players will undergo medical checks on July 14 and 15 and train for 10 days in Dimaro, Trentino Alto Adige, from July 17 to 27. They will have a two-day break before resuming at Castel Di Sangro from July 30 until the start of the season.

The only way he could avoid reporting is if he had joined a new club before that date; otherwise, he would face an awkward reunion.

Conte demotes Osimhen to youth team

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Osimhen's return will not be business as usual when he returns, as he will train with the youth team to keep his fitness levels up.

He will not take part in any of the tactical and technical meetings of the first team as he is determined to leave the club permanently this summer and is waiting to be sold.

This routine also happened last summer as the former LOSC Lille forward was a spectator in the first team and did not take part in any of the training matches.

Victor Osimhen with his Napoli teammates during pre-season training in 2024. Photo by Marco Zac.

Source: Getty Images

Conte regretted Osimhen’s exit

Conte was open to working with Osimhen last summer, but the striker was determined to leave the club last summer and froze him out when the window closed.

He admitted regret and apologised for the situation after the striker joined Galatasaray.

“Some issues blocked it; perhaps if we had unlocked that [Osimhen] situation, we would have completed the team differently and earlier. I’m sorry about what happened. I’m sorry for Osimhen,” he said as quoted by Cult of Calcio.

Osimhen unbothered by Napoli rumours

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is unbothered by Napoli return reports and is instead enjoying his holiday in Nigeria, cruising around in his newly-acquired Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The news that the striker has been banished to the youth team could infuriate him and possibly speed up his departure process, with multiple clubs interested.

