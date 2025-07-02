A Nigerian player was closing in on a move to Turkish club, Besiktas, but the deal collapsed in the final stages

The player's father and agent had reportedly demanded an additional fee after an initial agreement with the club

The Nigerian defender made efforts to reach out to the club's president, who has refused to reopen negotiations

Bright Osayi-Samuel has dismissed rumours about his failed transfer to Turkish club Besiktas, claiming he was unaware of last-minute demands made by his father that caused the deal to collapse.

In a bid to salvage the situation, the Nigerian international sought a new meeting with the club president, Serdal Adali, to revive the transfer.

It was reported that his father, Nelson Osayi, allegedly requested an additional €300,000 per season, a request that derailed the agreemen

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Fenerbahce during the UEFA Europa League match against Olympique Lyonnais at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye on January 23, 2025. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

In a plea to the club hierarchy, Osayi-Samuel said, as quoted by Sporx.

"My dad acted without my knowledge and canceled the transfer. Let’s discuss again."

However, Adali declined to reopen negotiations, emphasising that the club had moved on.

Osayi-Samuel was close to signing a three-year deal with the club worth €1.9million (about ₦3.5billion) per season, including a €1m signing-on bonus, after leaving Fenerbahce.

The unexpected demand from his father frustrated Besiktas, leading them to end talks.

Adali added via Punch:

"We stopped the transfer due to unreasonable last-minute requests from Osayi-Samuel’s father.”

With negotiations closed, the 27-year-old is now linked with a return to England, as he is said to have reached a preliminary agreement with Birmingham City in the English Championship.

Turkish analyst hails Osayi-Samuel

Meanwhile, a Turkish football analyst, Ahmet Cakar, has suggested that Osayi Samuel was the best defender in the Super Lig last season, urging Fenerbahce to ensure they retain him. Cakar said:

"Osayi Samuel's contract is ending, and his name is being mentioned with Galatasaray. If Fenerbahçe were to leave him to Galatasaray, they would be stupid,” he said, as quoted by GS Gazete.

“In my opinion, he is the best right back in the league right now. If he were Turkish, he would play as a bench player in the National Team. Sallai played as Galatasaray's right back in the last match. Osayi Samuel is 3-4 times more productive than Sallai as a right back.”

Bright Osayi-Samuel at a press conference ahead of the UEFA Europa League of 16 match against Rangers. Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim.

Source: Getty Images

Bright Osayi-Samuels stats

Bright Osayi-Samuel began his professional career at Blackpool, where he played from 2015 to 2017. During his time at the club, he quickly made a name for himself as a fast and skillful winger, appearing in 64 league matches and scoring 4 goals.

His consistent performances caught the attention of bigger clubs, and in 2017, he moved to Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

At QPR, Osayi-Samuel’s career flourished as he became a regular starter. Over four seasons, he made 115 league appearances and contributed 11 goals and 10 assists.

His ability to stretch the pitch with his pace and technical skills made him one of the standout players in the Championship. His form at QPR earned him a move to the Turkish Süper Lig in January 2021.

In 2021, Fenerbahçe secured his services, marking the start of a new chapter in his career. Over the next few seasons, Osayi-Samuel became an integral part of Fenerbahçe's lineup.

He made 178 appearances across all competitions, contributing 7 goals and 15 assists. His time at Fenerbahçe was marked by his impressive versatility, playing both as a right-back and as a winger.

He was a key figure in the squad that won the 2022 Turkish Cup. Although his offensive numbers were not as high as during his time in England, Osayi-Samuel’s defensive solidity and work rate added considerable value to the team.

Osayi-Samuel's future remains uncertain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bright Osayi-Samuel's deal with Fenerbahce lapsed on June 30, and the Nigerian international is now a free agent.

There are reports that the star is keen on returning to England, where he previously played for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers.

