Victor Osimhen has continued to enjoy his holiday in Lagos, cruising his N900million Rolls-Royce Cullinan on the streets

The Nigerian international has been a major subject of the summer transfer window, but his future remains uncertain

He is poised to return to parent club Napoli after a successful season-long loan stint with Turkish club Galatasaray

Nigerian international seems unbothered with his latest transfer debacle as he continues to enjoy his holiday back home in Lagos.

The 26-year-old made the headlines after acquiring a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan estimated to be worth around N900million.

In a viral footage, the black-coloured exotic ride was spotted around the high-brow area of Ikoyi.

Victor Osimhen recently acquired a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth N900million. Photo: blessingosimhen9, armany.autos.

The football star was seen cruising through in a convoy, showcasing his new ultra-luxury SUV, which has sparked widespread excitement among fans.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan features

The 2025 Cullinan, which is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine with 563 horsepower, blends cutting-edge technology with bespoke craftsmanship, per RR.

It featured premium leather, handcrafted wood trims, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system.

The SUV’s commanding design and unparalleled comfort reflect's the striker's rising status as one of Africa’s top-earning footballers.

Osimhen is currently on holiday in Nigeria after a successful loan spell with Turkish club Galatasaray.

The purchase comes just months after he acquired a Lamborghini Urus valued at N370 million in December 2024, cementing his taste for high-end automobiles.

His sister, Blessing Osimhen, celebrated the acquisition on Instagram, calling him “omo ologo” (glorious child), while fans and colleagues, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, reacted with a mix of admiration and playful jest.

Fans have take to the comment section of the Instagram post to react.

__odera_ said:

"Na only Osimhen don buy.... make we see other people own."

timblogga added:

"Ndidi also got the Gwagon & Urus, and flew it in few weeks ago. Boniface & Chukwueze also got the new Gwagon of late."

x_dannie cautioned:

"Until them hold one of these Lagos car spotters una no go hear, cuz what are you doing that close to somebodies car Biko."

An unimpressed krizmeric80 cautioned:

" I dey shame for una ,use your time to develop yourself rather than shouting 2025 2025 2025 for someone else's hard work shameless people."

themanfromafrika posited:

"This roundabout in Ikoyi, stay there you might possibly spot a buggati (possibly)."

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates victory during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kayserispor on May 18, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Osimhen meets Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen had earlier met with one of the Billionaires' allies, Cubana Chiefpriest, in the company of Victor Boniface and David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

The 50-year-old Chiefpriest, praised the scoring abilities of the Nigerian international, believing that he would conquer the world. He wrote:

"See my younger brother. He is the best player in the world right now. Obi says so."

A visibly elated Osimhen was seen raising his hands as a sign of respect to the Nigerian billionaire as they all smiled while they exchanged pleasantries.

