Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce have set their sights on another Super Eagles forward after missing out on Victor Osimhen last summer, ahead of the new season.

Mourinho took over at Fenerbahce last summer and missed out on the opportunity to sign Osimhen after the striker wanted to exit Napoli on a temporary basis.

The Super Eagles forward made the difference between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the just-concluded season, leaving the yellow-navy to rue their missed chance.

Ali Koc’s club have made previous attempts to unsettle their rival by throwing themselves in the race, but have been rebuffed by the striker and selling club, Napoli.

Fener bid farewell to two forwards this summer, Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic, as they aim to rebuild the squad and compete for the title, which they have not won in more than 10 years.

Fenerbahce targets Victor Boniface

According to Turkish media outlet Sporx, Fenerbahce have set their sights on signing Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Istanbul-based club have readied a bid of €40 million, a Turkish Super League record bid to convince Bayer Leverkusen into selling the former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward.

However, this fee could be swallowed by his compatriot Victor Osimhen, who has a release clause of €75 million, if Galatasaray succeeds in signing him permanently.

Boniface was close to leaving Leverkusen in January and headed for Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr had a €60 million agreement with the German club, but eventually opted for Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

He gave approval to the deal and was disappointed it did not happen. He scored 11 goals and provided two assists in a generally underwhelming season for Die Werkself.

Leverkusen have a new manager in former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who replaced Xabi Alonso, who joined Real Madrid, and confirmed Patrick Schick will be the first choice, thus necessitating a move for Boniface.

Fenerbahce sweats over Osayi’s future

Fenerbahce have another Super Eagles forward on their books: right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, whose contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

There has yet to be an agreement between the player and the club for a new term amid claims he wants to return to England, where he had previously played for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers.

According to Soccernet, he has agreed a five-year contract with UEFA Europa League winners Crystal Palace ahead of joining the club as a free agent.

