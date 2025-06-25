Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has shared his experience during his first visit to his hometown in Enugu State, Nigeria

The Udinese goalkeeper paid a courtesy visit to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, bagging an ambassadorial role

The 25-year-old visited his father's house in the village and engaged in other extracurricular activities

Maduka Okoye said returning to his hometown during the summer break helped reshape his mentality.

The German-born goalkeeper hails from Amechi Uwani in Enugu South Local Government Area.

Okoye featured for the Super Eagles against Russia in an international friendly match after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Maduka Okoye of Udinese gestures during the Serie A match against Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Photo by: sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Okoye recounts eating habits

Super Eagles second-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye said he was overfed in the village by his ancestral community.

In a post on X, the former Watford player said he is leaving Nigeria a better man than he arrived.

Okoye noted that there is a special feeling in visiting one's ancestral town and reconnecting with their roots. He said:

“I chop tire for this Nigeria oo.

“All jokes aside, there's nothing more special than coming home.

“I am leaving this country as a different man, mentally and spiritually.”

Okoye, who departed via Murtala Muhammed International Airport, is expected to rejoin Udinese for the pre-season ahead of the 2025/26, per Soccernet.

Maduka Okoye of Udinese reacts during the Serie A match against Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on April 4, 2025 in Genoa, Italy. Photo by: Simone Arveda.

Source: Getty Images

Okoye reconnects with his roots

Former Sparta Rotterdam star Maduka Okoye visited his ancestral village of Amechi Uwani in Enugu South Local Government Area, touring his father’s family house.

The shot stopper, unlike other Nigerian football stars, did not visit the nation's commercial capital, Lagos.

The 25-year-old proudly showed off his father’s compound and visited his father s alma mater, Community Primary School Amechi Awkunano, where children tried to mob Maduka Okoye but were prevented by a teacher.

Enugu Governor appoints Okoye Ambassador

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has appointed Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as an Ambassador of the state.

In a post on Instagram, the Udinese star commended the Governor for transforming sports in the state.

The 25-year-old stated that he shared some memorable and valuable time to discuss about the economic progress of the state, per This Day . He said:

"I feel delighted to be welcomed home by the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Dr Peter Mbah. It was indeed a great and memorable moment we shared together for economic and sporting progress of the State and beyond.

"In high feelings and honour do I commend the Governor for the beautiful things he is doing for our State.

"Thank you for your time, hospitality and for appointing me as an Ambassador of Enugu State."

Okoye vibes to Ogene

Legit.ng earlier reported that Maduka Okoye is seen vibing and dancing to Ogene music, a cultural sound deeply rooted in Igbo tradition.

The atmosphere was electric, with the live band playing behind him and locals cheering him on as he moved to the rhythm of the drums.

Clad in casual sportswear, Okoye appeared relaxed and happy, clearly enjoying every beat of the music.

Source: Legit.ng