Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is enjoying a memorable homecoming in Enugu State, Nigeria, where he has returned for the holidays following the conclusion of the 2024/25 football season in Europe.

The German-born shot-stopper, who currently plays for Udinese in Italy, is reconnecting with his roots and spending time with family, friends, and local supporters in his ancestral hometown.

Since his arrival, Okoye has been spotted in several parts of the state, including the bustling Okpara Square, where he joined members of the Exclusive Fitness Club for a morning walk.

However, it was a particular moment during his outing that captured the hearts of Nigerians, a viral video showing the goalkeeper dancing to traditional Ogene music while surrounded by friends and a live band.

Dancing to the rhythm of the East

In the now-viral clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Okoye is seen vibing and dancing to Ogene music, a cultural sound deeply rooted in Igbo tradition.

The atmosphere was electric, with the live band playing behind him and locals cheering him on as he moved to the rhythm of the drums.

Clad in casual sportswear, Okoye appeared relaxed and happy, clearly enjoying every beat of the music.

Fans react to Okoye’s dancing skills

The moment struck a chord with fans across Nigeria, many of whom praised Okoye not just for his performance on the pitch but also for embracing his heritage and showing pride in his cultural background.

One fan commented.

“This is what it means to connect with your people. This is beautiful to watch.”

Slim Daddy tweeted:

“Nothing sweet pass making it and getting closer to your root.”

Mai Kudi posted:

“You cannot hear that Ogene sound & stay calm. You must shake body, Ogene spirit too strong”

Hart Ken tweeted:

“One embracing its roots is such a big flex.”

Touching moments and local love

Beyond the dancing, Okoye has made other emotional stops during his visit.

The goalkeeper, who was involved in a controversial betting scandal this season per Premium Times, was recently seen paying a heartfelt visit to his father’s old house and the primary school he attended in Enugu

The holiday season has brought several Nigerian footballers back home, but Okoye’s visit has been especially impactful due to his public embrace of local culture and people.

Okoye visits father’s old house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okoye visited his father's house in the village on Friday afternoon, June 20.

In a post on TikTok, the former Sparta Rotterdam star took a tour of the compound located at Amechi Uwani, Enugu South Local Government Area in Enugu State.

The German-born player showcased the local setting of the building as the kitchen and bathroom were located behind the house.

