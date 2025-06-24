A Nigerian-born footballer has shown a kind gesture to worshippers at Reverend Father Mbaka's church

SC Freiburg forward Junior Adamu also got his boots anointed by the popular Nigerian clergyman

Adamu was born in Kano state, Nigeria, but represents the Austrian national team on the international stage

A Nigerian-born footballer based in Europe has distributed bags of rice to the worshippers at Reverend Father Mbaka's church during his visit to the country on holiday.

Nigerian footballers based in Europe have been on holiday in the country and have been spotted enjoying themselves in various fun places, while also contributing to charitable causes during their stay.

Junior Adamu celebrates Freiburg's second goal against Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Simon Hoffman/Bundesliga.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong’s Foundation hosted a charity match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, while Wilfred Ndidi’s foundation also had an outreach.

Adamu distributes rice at Father Mbaka's church

Nigerian-born footballer Junior Adamu joined the charitable acts of footballers in the country this summer after visiting the country on holiday.

As seen in a post on his Instagram page, Adamu distributed bags of 10kg rice at Reverend Father Mbaka's Adoration Ministries in Enugu.

“Back in the country where I was born.❤❤❤❤ I spent precious time with my family, and together we attended the church service of Rev. Father Mbaka,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We brought and distributed bags of rice to the congregation. The gratitude, the joy, the singing, the tears of happiness - it all touched me deeply. A moment full of humility, compassion, and true connection. I'm grateful for the chance to give back and overwhelmed by the love I received.”

In a separate Instagram post, he shared pictures he took across the city on holiday, including one where Father Mbaka was anointing his customised Puma Ultra Boots.

Who is Junior Adamu?

Junior Adamu was born in Kano to Nigerian parents, but moved to Austria as a child and represents the European country at the international stage.

He began his career at GSV Wacker academy and spent time at Grazer AK before moving to Red Bull Salzburg in 2015. He left after three years to join FC Liefering, where he made his professional debut.

He returned to RB Salzburg in 2020 and won two Austrian Bundesliga titles before leaving. He spent time on loan at St. Gallen before moving to the German Bundesliga club SC Freiburg in 2023. According to Bundesliga.com, he scored two goals and two assists last season.

Junior Adamu celebrates Freiburg's win over Holstein Kiel. Photo by Claus Bergmann/dpa.

Source: Getty Images

The Kano-born forward represented Austria at U18, U19 and U20 levels before making his senior national team debut in 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Israel.

He has nine appearances and is no longer eligible to play for another country despite not featuring at a major international tournament yet.

Ndidi gives back to the community

Legit.ng reported that Wilfred Ndidi had a charity outreach in Ajegunle community in Lagos along with his Super Eagles teammates, including Tolu Arokodare and Victor Osimhen.

The Leicester City midfielder is the founder of the Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi (OWN) foundation and is focused on helping emerging football talents in the grassroots.

