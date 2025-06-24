Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen received a heroic welcome from the people of Olusosun in Ojota area of Lagos, Nigeria on Monday afternoon, June 24

The 26-year-old is making his first appearance in the community weeks after returning from Turkey after a successful 2024/25 season

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year earlier shared a touching story of how he survived before breaking into prominence

Victor Osimhen paid an unscheduled visit to his community in Olusosun, Ojota area of Lagos state.

Osimhen was born in Olusosun, a remote area of Lagos state, to Elder Patrick and Mrs Christianah Osimhen in 1998 as the youngest of six siblings.

The Super Eagles striker rose to stardom after winning the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Chile under Manu Garba, bagging the Golden Boot with 10 goals.

Victor Osimhen won the Turkish Super Lig championship after the final match against Basaksehir. Photo by: Hakan Akgun/Anadolu.

His performance at the World Cup got him an offer from VfL Wolfsburg, where he spent two seasons before being loaned out to Belgian side Charleroi.

The Super Eagles forward started making his impact at Lille, Napoli, and Galatasaray.

Osimhen led the Turkish side to a domestic double after 25 years.

The 26-year-old inspired Nigeria's first win in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches against Rwanda, scoring a brace.

Heroic welcome for Osimhen

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen got a heroic welcome at his childhood home in Olusosun.

This is coming weeks after the 26-year-old returned for his holidays in Nigeria.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year got mobbed by excited children who were eager to associate with the football star.

Osimhen, who was in the company of security personnel, smiled at the mammoth crowd.

A young fan moved around the community with a cardboard with Galatasaray's name boldly written on it. The statement reads:

"Welcome back home, Victor Osimhen Big 9."

The Super Eagles met with a petty trader in the community, as both laughed and joked about matters.

Despite his security details, the Galtasaray forward mingled with some of his childhood friends.

Osimhen is set to leave Napoli this summer and prefers to remain in Europe, but one of the stumbling blocks to joining a new club is his salary demands, which he does not currently have any intention of reducing, per Manchester Evening News.

According to Goal, the former Lille striker, despite demanding a high salary from European clubs, turned down a lucrative €45 million net salary offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Fans react

tjossignature said:

"Never forget the Root. The foundation is always acknowledged ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌 @victorosimhen9 forever grateful 🙌🔥."

@WIZEINTHEBEAT replied:

"His home is Edo State."

kelechiafc wrote:

"Always making out time for his people ✊🏾."

obasa123 added:

"street love is massive my bro thanks for always and coming always despite our wahala you keep coming my bro🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

iam_yq said:

"Jah bless your kind heart . Keep rising 👑."

gbengaadeyinka1stgcon wrote:

"Wa dagba, wa dogbo, kini kan o ni se ẹ in Jesus name."

Victor Osimhen slammed for abandoning family

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen's kinsmen claimed the football star allegedly abandoned them after his rise to prominence.

In a viral post on social media, an elderly man named Omuyiwa John accused the Galatasaray loanee of neglecting his hometown.

John, who claims to be related to Osimhen's father, Patrick, stated that they both attended the same primary school.

