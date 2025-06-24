An old video has resurfaced showing Mikel Obi hilariously answering a call in pidgin with a torchlight phone

The moment came during the FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands, where Mikel starred for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles

Fans are celebrating the throwback as a symbol of Mikel’s humble beginnings before his rise to global football stardom

A throwback video of John Mikel Obi has resurfaced online, and it is giving fans across Nigeria serious nostalgia and laughter.

The viral video from the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands, shows the former Chelsea midfielder picking up a call with a torchlight phone right in the middle of an international interview.

Mikel Obi was Nigeria's star performer at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, winning the silver ball award behind Lionel Messi. Photo by Lars Baron

Mikel, seemingly unbothered, answered the call in Nigerian pidgin, saying, "I dey do interview, call me later," before slipping the phone back into his pocket like it was no big deal.

The moment recently posted by Afro Ballers, though casual, has since gone viral again and is being shared widely across social media platforms with fans loving the relatability and simplicity of it.

It is a reminder of the humble beginnings of a player who went on to become one of Nigeria’s most decorated footballers.

Mikel the 'Star Boy' of 2005

At the time of the video, Mikel Obi was Nigeria’s standout performer at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he played under coach Samson Siasia.

Mikel’s creativity and composure on the ball earned him praise across the globe, and he narrowly lost the Player of the Tournament award to none other than Lionel Messi, Daily Post reports.

He started all seven matches for Nigeria, scored one goal, and assisted another, helping the Flying Eagles reach the final where they finished as runners-up.

His performances made him a magnet for the media, who lined up for interviews as the young midfielder became a name to watch.

Yet, even in those high-profile moments, Mikel remained grounded, and that is exactly what the now-viral video captures.

From Jos to the world

Born and raised in Jos, Plateau State, Mikel’s football journey is the classic Nigerian dream.

Mikel Obi raises the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after leading Nigeria to win the continental competition in 2013. Photo by Ben Stansall

From playing barefoot on the dusty streets to speaking pidgin on international TV, to winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, an Olympic bronze medal, and the 2013 AFCON as seen on his profile on Transfermarkt, Mikel’s legacy is nothing short of inspiring.

The old clip is not just hilarious, it is a symbol of authenticity, resilience, and the Nigerian spirit.

It shows that no matter how global a star becomes, their roots always shine through.

Chelsea celebrate Mikel at 38

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel turned 38, and his former club made sure to celebrate him in grand style.

The Premier League giants took to their official social media pages to honour the midfield maestro with a heartfelt tribute that sparked excitement among fans worldwide.

Chelsea shared a powerful image of Mikel in action, donning the club’s iconic blue jersey, accompanied by a warm birthday message: “Have a wonderful birthday, John Obi Mikel!”

