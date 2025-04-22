Chelsea shared a heartfelt birthday message and photo tribute to Mikel Obi on his 38th birthday

Former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel turned 38, and his former club made sure to celebrate him in grand style.

The Premier League giants took to their official social media pages to honour the midfield maestro with a heartfelt tribute that sparked excitement among fans worldwide.

Chelsea shared a powerful image of Mikel in action, donning the club’s iconic blue jersey, accompanied by a warm birthday message:

“Have a wonderful birthday, John Obi Mikel!”

The tribute was met with widespread engagement, with fans flooding the comments to express their admiration for one of the club’s most dependable players during his 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Remembering a Chelsea legend

Mikel’s time at Chelsea remains one of the most decorated in the club’s history.

From 2006 to 2017, the Nigerian midfielder was a key figure in Chelsea’s engine room, helping the club to numerous titles, including two Premier League crowns, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League in 2012, and the Europa League in 2013, as seen on Fotmob.

Chelsea fans remember Mikel not just for his silverware haul but for his calmness under pressure, tactical intelligence, and ability to shield the defence with composure and strength.

On his birthday, fans reposted iconic moments of his career, praising him as a "true legend" and "unsung hero" of the club’s golden years.

How fans celebrated Mikel’s 38th birthday

Football fans in Nigeria and beyond celebrated Mikel as the ex-Chelsea midfielder celebrated his 38th birthday, as some described him as one of the finest midfielders the Blues ever had.

“One of the finest midfielder Chelsea has ever had,” @6BTS_ tweeted.

Another fan said Mikel has proven himself to be a serial winner.

“Happy birthday to our wonderful legend who gave his all for the club when it really matters He's proven himself to be serial winner. Enjoy your day Mikel,” @U_Might_See_Me reacted.

Mikel’s attributes was also hailed on his birthday.

“Happy birthday Mikel. You make Defensive midfield seem so easy,” @MaziNnamdiOnu also tweeted.

Football bodies join in the celebration

Chelsea’s tribute was only the beginning. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also celebrated the former Super Eagles captain, describing him as a “national treasure” and one of the most influential players in Nigeria’s football history.

FIFA and various football media platforms joined the global outpouring of well-wishes.

The warm wishes extended beyond organisations to fans and former teammates, many of whom shared nostalgic photos and clips of Mikel’s unforgettable performances on the pitch.

Mikel remains a respected figure in the football world, not only for his accomplishments on the pitch but also for his leadership and humility off it, both for Chelsea and Nigeria.

Mikel hailed by twin daughters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel’s daughters, Ava and Mia, celebrated the ex-Chelsea star as he celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday.

The young football-loving girls serenaded their father with a sweet birthday song, capturing hearts online.

Dressed in matching outfits, the twins presented Mikel with a bouquet and shared a special family moment that included cake-cutting.

