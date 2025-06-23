A Nigerian lady dragged Victor Boniface on a podcast in February, describing the footballer as talentless

The lady apologised after many back and forth and consequences from football fans on social media

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has launched his talk show, with the first episode coming in July

Victor Boniface may have dropped a hint that his future lies in the media when he retires after announcing that he is launching a talk show starting next month.

Boniface is an avid social media user who is constantly engaging with fans and popular for his memes and funny content, particularly on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Victor Boniface during an interview at Bayer Leverkusen's stadium. Photo by Ina Fassbender.

Source: Getty Images

The Bayer Leverkusen star has culturally influenced the German club, with the club's social media admins using terms that are Nigerian lingos both online and offline.

He has faced criticism for his social media antics from fans, with many piling on him, not to forget that he is a professional footballer and not a ‘banger boy’.

According to Gistreel, a Nigerian podcaster, slammed the footballer for his online antics and described him as talentless, claiming he is only popular with the fans because of giveaways.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star disclosed private discussions between him and the lady, in which she asked for his jersey, forcing the lady to apologise.

Boniface launches talk show

The Super Eagles forward has taken a step towards a media career by launching his talk show, which is expected to begin with the first episode on July 11.

The show, named the Culture League, will feature top Nigerian celebrities getting engaged in real talks and vibes into the world of sports, music, fashion and everything culture.

The show will be co-hosted by Boniface and his Super Eagles teammates, Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka.

“I've been cooking something special behind the scenes. A brand-new talk show called The Culture League, real convos, real vibes, and top Naija celebs pulling up,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fans have already begun anticipating who the first guest will be, dropping fire and heart emojis in his comment section ahead of the first episode.

Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi playing for Nigeria at Unity Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface and other Super Eagles stars and Nigerian influencers were at captain William Troost-Ekong’s charity match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The footballer and the lady who dragged him were reunited, and all seemed to be well, as there was no sign of tension between the two.

The Germany-based forward will return to Europe in the coming days to resume pre-season training and hold showdown talks with new manager Erik ten Hag to decide his future.

There are mixed reports over his stay at the club next season, having attempted to leave and join Al-Nassr during the January transfer window.

Boniface scores cheeky penalty against Nwabali

Legit.ng reported that Boniface embarrassed Stanley Nwabali with a cheeky penalty during the William Troost-Ekong Foundation charity match in Lagos on Sunday.

Actor and skitmaker Broda Shaggi fouled Boniface, and he rightfully stepped up to fake Nwabali with his right foot, but kicked the penalty with his left foot.

