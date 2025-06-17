The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is currently ongoing in the United States of America

Super Eagles prospect Onuche Ogbelu became the first Nigerian player to play in the competition

Four other Nigerian players will participate in the group stage, including Porto star Zaidu Sanusi

Esperance de Tunis midfielder Onuche Ogbelu has become the first Nigerian footballer to play at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Ogbelu played all 90 minutes as Esperance de Tunis fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brazilian club Flamengo, coached by former Chelsea defender Felipe Luis.

Luis singled the Nigerian U20 star out for praise as Esperance’s most important player, and he did not disappoint, putting up an impressive performance against the Brazilians.

The former Nasarawa United midfielder will not be the only Nigerian at the tournament, with others set to make their debuts.

Legit.ng looks at the other four Nigerian footballers at the tournament.

Nigerians at 2025 Club World Cup

1. Zaidu Sanusi

Sanusi is a full international for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and has won 22 caps since making his debut in the 1-0 loss to Algeria in 2020, the same year he joined Portuguese giants FC Porto from Santa Clara.

Sanusi was named in Porto's squad for the championship, but sat on the bench for their 0-0 draw against Brazilian club Palmeiras. He could earn minutes when they play Al-Ahly or Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the other group games.

2. Rilwanu Sarki

Sarki is a Nigerian U20 midfielder, having played for the Flying Eagles 12 times, including four times at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup held in Argentina. He scored one of the two goals that knocked the hosts out in the quarter-final.

He moved to United Arab Emirates Pro League club Al-Ain shortly after the tournament but has struggled for first-team opportunities. As noted by Transfermarkt, he played only two times this season and is part of the squad for the Club World Cup.

3. Joshua Udoh

The 17-year-old is yet to make his professional debut, but was named in the squad for the tournament, and it represents an opportunity to give him his first senior minutes with the club.

4. Hassan Muhammed

Muhammed is a 19-year-old goalkeeper who is eligible to represent the UAE and Nigeria. He has yet to make his professional debut but has featured for Al-Ain’s youth team 46 times, as noted by UAE Pro League. He is unlikely to debut at the Club World Cup.

Other Nigerian players in the competition are stars of dual nationalities who have yet to commit or are unwilling to commit, including Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo, Borussia Dortmund’s duo of Carney Chukwuemeka and Karim Adeyemi.

