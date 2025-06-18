The Premier League have released the list of fixtures for the 2025/26 season ahead of kickoff on August 15

The Premier League have released the list of fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season, and fans have expressed concerns for the future of Ruben Amorim.

Amorim took over at Manchester United in December 2024 and led the club to a 15th-place finish after spending most of 2025 a place above the relegation zone.

Ruben Amorim reacts after Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils missed the chance to finish their season on a high by losing the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur at Estadio San Mames in Bilbao.

Fans wanted Amorim sacked after losing the final, particularly after Tottenham let go of Ange Postecoglou, despite winning Spurs’ first trophy in 17 years.

However, the club stuck with him and have begun reinforcing the squad. Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves, while work is ongoing on Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Fans worried for Ruben Amorim

According to the Premier League’s official statement, the season will kick off on Friday, August 15, 2025, with champions Liverpool hosting AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

Newly-promoted sides Sunderland will host West Ham United, while Burnley will travel to Tottenham Hotspur, and Leeds United will host Everton.

As seen in a post on Manchester United's official X account, the Red Devils will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on the opening day and will face Chelsea and Manchester City in their first five games.

Trips to Craven Cottage face Fulham and a home game against Burnley complete their first five fixtures.

Fans have expressed pessimism about the chances of Ruben Amorim still being in charge after the opening games, as the outcome of the games could decide his future.

@mutiemule wrote:

“Good hard fixtures first. Amorim will need to start strong, else if he doesn’t win Arsenal, Fulham, Burney and Chelsea matches, pressure will start to mount.”

@lancefrbro wrote:

“The results from these will determine how our season will go. We’re getting 6 points from the Arsenal and Man City games though, that I know for a fact 😭🙏🏽”

Ruben Amorim reacts after Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham. Photo by Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

@WolfofStretford wrote:

“Damn hopefully Amorim has the team figured out by the first game. Otherwise, he's sacked after the first 5.”

@FreshBossTips wrote:

XMehn this isn’t gonna be funny, the more reason why you should do everything possible to make good signings ahead of the season, cos these fixtures ain’t funny, and it’s gonna be messy if we fail to sign good and quality players.”

The Red Devils won two matches in their last 18, validating the fans' concern that the Portuguese manager would not survive the opening five weeks.

Man Utd CEO fires warning to Amorim

Legit.ng previously reported that Man United CEO warned Ruben Amorim that the club have clear expectations ahead of next season after finishing 15th.

Omar Berrada applauded the team for reaching the UEFA Europa League final even though they lost, and warned that results must improve in the league next season.

Source: Legit.ng