Legendary footballer Rio Ferdinand is drumming support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the ongoing AFCON

After the Super Eagles coasted to victory in their game against South Africa, Ferdinand made a post showing off a Nigerian jersey

He also posted the Nigerian flag on X, indicating his support for Nigeria and wanting them to come out tops at AFCON

Former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand has shown support for Nigeria at the ongoing AFCON.

A post on X shows Ferdinand clutching a Nigeria jersey, showing support for the Super Eagles.

Rio Ferdinand posted a Nigerian jersey. Photo credit: X/@rioferdy5 and Getty Images/MB Media.

Source: UGC

The Super Eagles had defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties during a tension-soaked event.

The goalkeeping heroics of Stanley Nwabali Bobo saw Nigeria make it to the finals of the AFCON.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Immediately after the game, Ferdinand dropped a post showing him with a Nigeria jersey.

See the post below:

Reactions as Rio Ferdinand drums support for Nigeria at AFCON

@BashirAhmaad said:

"Thank you for the support, R5."

@__communicator_ commented:

"Do you know what we call you? Fagbo."

@chude__ commented:

"The greatest center back in football history."

@Adasu_d_gr8 reacted:

"Ferdinand, because of this, you are better than John Terry."

@TheHolyman_ said:

"You and I know that it is Nwabali we need to man the post for United next season not that fraud Onana. Make it happen."

@Ahlexmoralex commented:

"This man has Nigerian blood in his lineage.. his real name is Chukwuebuka."

@stoopid_thinkin said:

"Nigeria through to the Afcon finals. Chelsea through to the FA Cup finals. What a wonderful evening."

@ThePeakSanti commented:

"Rio Obinna Ferdinand.. Welcome back home."

@Royal_Spotlight reacted:

"The world Is Nigeria right now. Thanks for the support! It means so much to us!"

@onyeani_o said:

"Nigerians are great people. Whatever we touch our hands turn to gold. Supporting Nigeria has now given you one of your posts with the highest impression... 2M+.... Anyways thanks for the support."

Nwabali gets support from his club

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa.

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation which had brought positivity to Chippa United.

The statement disclosed that Chippa United's chairman was behind the Super Eagles as the team faced the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng