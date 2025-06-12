Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has won the hearts of his community after building a mansion worth over ₦400 million for his father, Reverend John Nkasiobi Chukwueze

The 26-year-old has shown significant improvement in his last three appearances for the national team under coach Eric Chelle

The former Villarreal star impressed during the 2025 Unity Cup, where Nigeria defeated Ghana and Jamaica to retain the title

Samuel Chukwueze has built a mansion worth over ₦465 million for his father, Reverend John Nkasiobi Chukwueze, in their hometown in Bende LGA of Abia State.

The grand opening of the mansion was attended by community elders and the AC Milan star’s childhood friends.

Taking his philanthropy a step further, Chukwueze also empowered 20 youths with tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, worth over ₦65 million.

Chukwueze’s father delivers emotional speech

Reverend John Nkasiobi Chukwueze, father of Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze, has shared the story behind his son’s decision to undertake the remarkable project in their hometown.

According to Whistler, the clergyman said the AC Milan winger had brought joy to his life after years of hardship.

He recalled being unable to adequately provide for Samuel and his siblings due to financial difficulties.

The Reverend father said he is overjoyed to finally have a place to call home in the village and to be recognised as an elder in the community. He said:

“I want to give God all the glory because I have a family house where I can call a home.

“I recall the last time I came to the village, I was ashamed because there was nowhere I could lay my head on in my hometown.

“I want to dedicate this house to the Glory of God and to the family of Chukwueze”,

“My son, Samuel, has made me and the entire family proud. When I saw the house, I could not hold back my tears.”

Oloyede wants other football players to emulate Chukwueze

Veteran sports journalist Ganiyu Oloyede has urged current football stars to emulate AC Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze’s generosity and remember their humble beginnings.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Oloyede highlighted that the empowerment of youths in the community will help reduce crime.

He emphasised that rural areas have often been unfairly stigmatised by those unwilling to return home and give back to their communities. He said:

"I want to commend Samuel Chukwueze for remembering his immediate family and his community. Many successful sportsmen and women have forgotten their roots and stay in the city to groove with their new friends.

"Building a house in the village and empowering the youth has shown clearly that the AC Milan player is a well-brought-up child. I want to urge other football stars to emulate the player and go back to their respective villages during the break."

