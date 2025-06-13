Victor Osimhen is enjoying to the fullest during his holiday in Nigeria after a successful season

The Super Eagles forward has been spotted at multiple places and with different celebrities

He was with former NFF president Amaju Pinnick and veteran artiste Paul Okoye, p.k.a Rudeboy

Fans have noticed an unusual detail in the picture of Victor Osimhen and Amaju Pinnick after the footballer visited the administrator at his Lagos mansion.

Osimhen is currently on holiday in Nigeria after a successful season on loan at Galatasaray. He arrived before the Sallah break and has been enjoying the Lagos nightlife.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring in the last game of the season for Galatasaray. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He left Istanbul for Lagos after Al-Hilal walked away from the deal to sign him after rejecting four contract offers up to €45 million from the Saudi Pro League side.

His current loan club, Galatasaray, are currently the favourite to sign him permanently as he is expected to leave Napoli this summer, with the Italian valuing him at €75 million.

Fans react to Osimhen meeting Pinnick

Osimhen had barely rested since he arrived in Lagos. If he is not receiving guests at his mansion, he is out there at the club or other functions.

His recent outing was at the house of former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick. The football administrator was celebrating his daughter's birthday.

He was in the company of music star Paul Okoye, popularly referred to as Rudeboy, one of those who had been trying to get him to sign for Premier League club Chelsea.

Rudeboy shared the photos on his Instagram page, and fans spotted Pinnick side-eyeing Osimhen, and they began asking what was happening between the two.

@fan4lyf replied:

“Wetin Osimhen do wey Pinnick look am like that.”

@offixial_kobe replied:

“Amaju Pinnick was like why you turn down Saudi money?”

@chuks_kabaka replied:

“This! Osimhen explaining the reason why he wants to play for Chelsea.”

@stanley_justice7 replied:

“If Victor Osimhen no come Chelsea, no shine tweet with am again.”

The picture seems to be an awkwardly captured image, as nothing in the public domain suggests there's any issue between the Napoli-owned forward and the former FIFA council member.

Pinnick defended Osimhen for Finidi rant

Osimhen stirred controversy after going on Instagram live last year to criticise then Super Eagles coach Finidi George after an alleged comment about his absence in camp.

Despite the severity of the incident, Pinnick adopted a soft tone while discussing the incident live on TV.

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. Photo by Matt King.

Source: Getty Images

“It is very unfortunate”, Pinnick told Arise TV, claiming the striker was remorseful during the call he put across to him.

“I told him he has to apologise and channel it to the appropriate quarters. I am sure he would have done that.

“I just could not comprehend what went wrong with him, but he needs to do the right thing and let the matter rest,” he pointed out.

Boniface aims dig at Osimhen and Odumodu

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface aimed a dig at Osimhen and Odumodu after both left him out of the pictures they took during their night out in Lagos.

Boniface shared a picture of the three with a telling caption as the celebrities had a hangout in Lagos, as the footballers are on holiday in Nigeria after the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng