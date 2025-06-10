Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was spotted in the Magodo area of Lagos State during the Sallah celebrations

The 26-year-old striker was captured on video pleading for 10 wraps of Amala for himself and his friends during a special visit

Osimhen has returned to Nigeria for the holidays following the conclusion of the 2025/25 season in Europe

Victor Osimhen seemed to have missed his Nigerian delicacies as the Super Eagles forward was seen actively participating in the just-concluded Sallah celebrations in Nigeria.

The 26-year-old forward and his entourage were spotted in Magodo, Lagos State, during the Ileya celebrations as he paid a special visit to the area.

Osimhen, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Galatasaray this season, was seen on video pleading for at least 10 wraps of Amala – a special Nigerian delicacy from the Yoruba tribe – for himself and his friends present.

The Nigerian forward, who is one of the most-wanted forwards in the summer transfer window, seemed excited to finally be back in the country where he could eat the local dishes.

Osimhen has a reputation for enjoying a good lifestyle, and eating good quality meals has always been part of the Nigerian forward’s routine.

Fans react to Osimhen's viral video

Nigerians have reacted to Osimhen's viral video after the Super Eagles' striker was spotted in the Magodo area of Lagos state during the Sallah festivities.

@_Nsznn tweeted:

"I really like this guy. Just a cool guy with big money. Doesn’t do much show offs. Just rich and calm."

@olumideadams posted:

"Love the way the guy no dey form, just a normal guy man. The sky will be his stepping stone with this sort of humility."

@iamveryraree claimed Osimhen donated some amout of money in the party.

Lol I attended this party and tbh mehn. He’s so cool. He even dropped 500k for people to share 😂He’s so humble eh."

@olabillzAFC saw the funny side to the event.

"Black amala dey quick digest na why e ask for that much, I can relate."

Osimhen returns to Nigeria after successful season

Osimhen returned to Nigeria after a highly fruitful season with Galatasaray, where he led Okan Buruk’s men to the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup this season.

The Super Eagles forward emerged as the Player of the Season and also carted home the Golden Boot award after netting 37 goals in competitions for the Istanbul giants, including 24 goals in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray are desperate to keep Osimhen beyond this season and have already kick-started negotiations with parent club Napoli to buy the 26-year-old forward permanently.

Unfortunately for Galatasaray, they will have to contend with some of Europe’s biggest clubs for the Nigerian striker, including clubs based in England.

Man United and Chelsea ignite Osimhen pursuit

Meanwhile, English Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are seriously considering tabling an enormous bid for Osimhen in the summer transfer window, GiveMeSport reports.

The Super Eagles forward recently turned down a lucrative contract offer to join Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal for the fourth time since last summer while rejecting a €40million annual salary from the Saudi Arabians.

Osimhen is not prepared to lower his wage demands to join any Premier League club despite reported interests from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Nigerian striker could demand in the region of €400,000-a-week to make a move in the summer transfer window, which could be out of reach for any interested parties.

Al Hilal withdraw from Osimhen deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Osimhen after receiving no response from the Super Eagles forward, despite boosting their salary offer.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after deciding last year that he would not play for the club again before joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The Neapolitans are also willing to end their relationship with the striker and will sanction a move to any club that triggers his €75 million release clause this summer.

