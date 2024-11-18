Nigeria locked horns with Rwanda in their final qualification fixture for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles, who had already secured qualification for the showpiece in Morocco, approached the clash in a celebratory mood

AC Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze stole the spotlight with a brilliant solo goal in the second half of the encounter

Samuel Chukwueze ensured the Rwandan national team laboured for whatever success they left Nigeria with their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, scoring a stunning solo goal.

The AC Milan forward, introduced as a halftime substitute to inject energy into the game, delivered in style, dismantling the resilient Amavubi defence with a moment of brilliance.

Samuel Chukwueze during the match between Portugal and Nigeria, at the Jose Alvalade stadium. Image: Henrique Casinhas.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old received a pass from fellow substitute Frank Onyeka in midfield and embarked on a marauding run through the Rwandan defence. With poise and finesse, he weaved past defenders, leaving some on the turf, before expertly slotting the ball past goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwali.

Chukwueze’s exquisite goal, his first for Nigeria in 2024, has sent fans into a frenzy. Social media has since been abuzz with praise and excitement over the dazzling strike.

Fans’ reaction to Chukwueze’s goal

@FootballReprt, clearly thrilled by the display, exclaimed:

“SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE!!!! FANTASTIC GOAL!!! 🤩🤩🤩”

@BallingwithTomi praised the effort, noting:

“Really fantastic. The way he glided through the players and scored the goal was amazing🔥”

@kpemi001, equally impressed, wrote:

“That was a brilliant goal from CHUKWUEZE.”

@daniel77583585 shared his admiration for the AC Milan star:

“This is the Chukwueze we pray days and nights for.”

@Dark_Margwa added:

“That's awesome ⚽, more goals ⚽⚽⚽!”

Boniface disappointed with CAF POTY snub

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Victor Boniface expressed disappointment that he was not nominated for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

CAF released a list of 10 nominees for the prestigious award, with Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong making the cut. Boniface, who was part of the Bayer Leverkusen squad that won the Bundesliga during the 2023/2024 season, was notably absent from the list.

The marquee striker, despite his injury, topped the Bundesliga outfit's goalscoring chart and enjoyed a near-perfect season, which saw the team clinch two titles overall.

