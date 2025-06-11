NFF says only FIFA holds the authority to sanction South Africa over player eligibility issue

Bafana Bafana are in hot water after fielding Teboho Mokoena despite the player having two prior yellow cards

Nigeria currently sit fourth in Group C in the World Cup qualifiers, trailing leaders South Africa by six points

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has responded to growing public calls for sanctions against South Africa following allegations that they fielded an ineligible player during their World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who had received two yellow cards in earlier matches, played 82 minutes in their 2-0 win over Lesotho, a match that could now be subject to scrutiny.

South Africa risks being sanctioned and deducted three points for fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to FIFA regulations, any player who accumulates two yellow cards in two separate matches during the qualifying series is automatically suspended for the next game, as reported by The Punch.

Mokoena was cautioned in South Africa’s 2-1 win over Benin Republic in November 2023 and again in their 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in June 2024.

Despite these bookings, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was named in the starting lineup and featured in their June 2025 clash against Lesotho.

NFF awaits FIFA decision

Reacting to the development, the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, confirmed that the federation has not yet received any official correspondence from FIFA regarding the matter.

“We have not. That is up to FIFA. But the rule is the rule,” Olajire told All Nigeria Soccer, hinting that disciplinary actions, if any, lie solely within FIFA’s jurisdiction.

While Nigeria is not the direct opponent affected by the match in question, a FIFA ruling in favour of Lesotho could lead to a point deduction for South Africa.

This development may significantly favour the Super Eagles as it could alter the standings in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Implications for Group C standings

With nine matches played so far in the African qualifiers, South Africa currently tops Group C with 13 points, while Nigeria trails in fourth place with seven points. Rwanda and Benin Republic sit above Nigeria with 8 points each, as seen on FIFA.com.

Nigeria risk missing two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments after faltering in the qualifiers and are now six points behind South Africa. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

If FIFA rules against South Africa and deducts three points, it would tighten the group standings and potentially revive Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup next year.

The Super Eagles have struggled in the qualifiers thus far, winning only one in six matches and risk missing out on two consecutive World Cup tournaments.

If indicted, South Africa’s quest to qualify for their first World Cup tournament since 2010, when they hosted, could be in jeopardy despite dominating the qualifiers.

This incident has added a new layer of drama to an already competitive qualification campaign.

4 countries demand point deduction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than four could join Nigeria in demanding that FIFA deduct three points from South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 World Cup qualifiers win over Lesotho.

However, reports suggest that Lesotho have opted not to lodge a formal protest to FIFA as the country's FA cited their failure to act within the mandatory 48-hour window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng