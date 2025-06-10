The NFF have been accused of not paying the Super Eagles players' allowances for three international friendlies

These unpaid bonuses after three recent friendlies come amid Nigeria's shaky World Cup qualification campaign

The NFF is yet to respond to the allegations made by BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji

Nigeria’s dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been dealt another major blow as a new financial scandal threatens to destabilise the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been accused of failing to pay players’ camp allowances and appearance bonuses for three recent international friendlies.

The Super Eagles players have reportedly not been paid for the three friendly games against Ghana, Jamaica, and Russia by the NFF. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, Super Eagles players have not received any financial compensation for matches played against Ghana, Jamaica, and Russia.

The veteran Nigerian journalist released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), calling out the football body for owing the national team players.

The games were held in London and Moscow, with Nigeria recording a 2-1 win against Ghana, a 2-2 draw and subsequent penalty win against Jamaica in the Unity Cup, and a 1-1 draw against Russia.

Okeleji’s latest update has triggered widespread concern among supporters as it could derail Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup if the players are disgruntled over unpaid allowances.

No official statement has been released by the NFF, and no Super Eagles player has publicly confirmed or denied the claim. However, the silence has only deepened suspicions as many recall similar controversies in past years.

NFF’s silence fuels growing frustration

The NFF’s alleged failure to pay the Super Eagles players has come at a critical time.

Super Eagles players, led by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, celebrate winning the Unity Cup tournament in London. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles are currently in a difficult position in the World Cup qualification race, trailing Group C leaders South Africa by six points.

With just one win in six matches in the qualifiers, Nigeria sits in a precarious position with only four games left to play.

The recent friendlies in London and Moscow were seen as morale boosters for the squad ahead of the qualification series' resumption.

Instead, the unpaid bonuses have created a fresh storm in the camp, with morale potentially taking a hit at a time the team needs unity and focus.

World Cup hopes hang in the balance

This scandal is the latest in a series of administrative failings that have haunted Nigerian football and could cost the team a World Cup ticket.

Financial instability and poor management have repeatedly undermined the performance of the national team in key tournaments.

Now, with World Cup qualification hanging by a thread, the NFF’s credibility is again under the microscope.

With only seven points from six games as seen on FIFA.com, and mounting pressure on both players and the coaching staff, the Super Eagles cannot afford distractions.

Eric Chelle says Super Eagles need to improve

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle was not too pleased after the Super Eagles recorded a 1-1 draw against Two-time Olympic Games champions Russia in an international friendly match.

West Bromwich Albion defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi scored an own goal in the 27th minute after deflecting a cross from defender Danil Krugovoy.

Substitute Tolu Arokodare, who replaced Victor Boniface, scored an equaliser for Nigeria in the 71st minute after a mistake from the Russian goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov.

