Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has identified key areas the team needs to improve following their 1-1 draw against Russia at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium on Friday night, June 6

Since his appointment, the 47-year-old has overseen five matches, recording three wins and two draws

Chelle also guided the Super Eagles to victory in the 2025 Unity Cup, defeating Jamaica 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time

Super Eagles recorded a 1-1 draw against Two-time Olympic Games champions Russia in an international friendly match at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

West Bromwich Albion defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi scored an own goal in the 27th minute after deflecting a cross from defender Danil Krugovoy.

Substitute Tolu Arokodare, who replaced Victor Boniface, scored an equaliser for Nigeria in the 71st minute after a mistake from the Russian goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov.

Chelle's observation

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle emphasized that his team must learn to cope with intense pressing from opponents.

According to Daily Post, the Franco-Malian coach admitted the match against Russia was tough, describing them as worthy opponents.

The 47-year-old expressed concern over the team's struggle to perform under pressure, noting it as a key area for improvement.

He also highlighted Russia's high level of movement throughout the game as a major challenge for his side. He said via RFS:

"The game between Nigeria and Russia was indeed difficult. We had a few moments, and the Russians did too.

The technical crew will make changes and work on playing under pressure because this problem has already arisen in the last three matches.

“The team needs to learn to cope with the opponent's pressing. This was especially noticeable in the second half, when we were practically left without the ball.

"This is thanks to the Russian footballers. I think we need to improve this component of our game."

"The Russian team is great. Your players played great: they have good technique, and they are especially strong in pressing."

Ajewole says Chelle is on the right track

Kwara State football coach Ezekiel Ajewole believes Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has what it takes to succeed with the three-time AFCON champions.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ajewole stated that the current squad has the potential to make a global impact if Nigerians give the coach enough time to implement his vision.

He also noted that a lack of patience among Nigerian fans could lead to premature criticism if results don’t come quickly. He said:

"I believe Eric Chelle is a good coach with his performances within this short period. He is gaining the confidence of the players (home-based and foreign), including the fans. He won the Unity Cup, giving opportunities that players who were abandoned by the previous coach.

"I can tell you for free that Eric Chelle will win trophies for Nigeria if he continues with the way he has started."

Chelle analyses Russia's team

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has analysed the Russian national team ahead of the international friendly match against the Europeans in Luzhniki later today.

Chelle said Russia possesses high-class players with top-notch aggressiveness and technicality.

The former Mali national team coach claims that, despite being a friendly match, he wants to win and prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

