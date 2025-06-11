Several top talents of Nigerian descent continue to rise abroad, but show signs they may never represent Nigeria

Players like Lesley Ugochukwu and Ethan Nwaneri have strong youth affiliations with other nations like England

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is looking to convince several foreign-born players to play for Nigeria

Nigeria is still resolute in its pursuit of young players eligible to represent the Super Eagles as they seek to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been tasked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to build a formidable national team capable of competing with the best nations in the world.

Cyriel Dessers, Felix Agu and Nathan Tella are three foreign-born players who featured for the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup in London. Photo by Catherine Ivill

In an era where top footballers often have multinational identities, the battle for allegiance has become just as intense off the pitch as it is on it.

Nigeria has been successful in the past, convincing players like Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo and a few others to ignore their birth countries to play for the Super Eagles.

While the green and white jersey remains a dream for many, some players choose to pledge their future to other nations due to early exposure, system familiarity, or career progression, Soccernet reports.

6 players who may never play for Nigeria

Here are six Nigeria-eligible youngsters who may never line up for the Super Eagles:

1. Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea, France)

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu has drawn attention since his move from Rennes to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is the nephew of former Nigerian international Onyekachi Apam.

Despite this deep Nigerian connection, Ugochukwu has represented France across all youth levels and continues to be integrated into their senior setup, ESPN reports.

Unless France delays in giving him a senior debut and Nigeria pushes aggressively, Lesley may never feature for the Super Eagles.

2. Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal, England)

Ethan Chidiebere Nwaneri made history as the youngest-ever Premier League debutant at just 15.

Now 18, the attacking midfielder has played for England’s U-16 and U-17 teams.

Born in London but to Nigerian parents, his career is aligned with England’s football development program.

The chances of him making a switch to Nigeria seem slim, given the trajectory of his career so far.

3. Noah Atubolu (SC Freiburg, Germany)

Atubolu is a 23-year-old goalkeeper widely regarded as one of the most promising in Germany.

Currently the first-choice keeper for SC Freiburg, he has played for Germany from the U-16 to U-21 levels.

Despite showcasing his Nigerian pride by displaying the country's flag on his gloves, he has not indicated any concrete interest in switching allegiance to Nigeria.

4. Nnamdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany)

Pharrel Nnamdi Collins, a commanding centre-back, has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga after spells at Borussia Dortmund and now Frankfurt.

Although born in Germany, Collins has Nigerian roots, but has represented Germany extensively at youth levels.

With Germany investing heavily in his development, his future with the Super Eagles appears unlikely.

5. Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea, England)

Tosin Adarabioyo, a powerful defender with Premier League experience, has been eligible for Nigeria for years.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is one of the players Nigeria is looking to recruit to play for the Super Eagles. Photo by Eddie Keogh

However, despite interest from the NFF, Tosin remains committed to potentially playing for England.

Now 26 and with time ticking, his chance of ever wearing the Super Eagles jersey diminishes with each passing year.

6. Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea, England/Austria)

Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka is another Chelsea youngster of Nigerian descent.

Born in Austria and raised in England, the 20-year-old has represented England at youth levels.

With Austria and England both in the picture, Nigeria remains a distant third in his international options.

Dutch-based star wants Super Eagles role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigeria under-20 invitee Hamdi Akujobi has signalled his interest to play for the Super Eagles ahead of the Netherlands.

The Almere City defender believes he can fit into the current squad despite strong competition from the likes of Ola Aina.

The 25-year-old, who has played in the Dutch league for over five years, said the experience had helped shape him into a more complete player.

