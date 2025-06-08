Mikel Obi has, once again, emphasised that he did not mean to disrespect Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson

The club legend had been critical of the Ivorian forward, saying there are aspects the striker needed to work on

Following the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, Mikel stated that he hopes to see a formidable partnership with Jackson

John Obi Mikel has clarified his recent comments about Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, emphasising that he intended no disrespect and was instead encouraging the young forward to reach his full potential.

Chelsea are preparing for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they are drawn in Group D alongside Flamengo, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, and Los Angeles FC.

Mikel also shared his opinion on the club’s choice of signing Liam Delap instead of long-term target Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Former Chelsea Player, John Obi Mikel presents prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking as a DAZN pundit, the former Stoke City of England star said, as per Tribuna:

"I never meant to disrespect Nicolas. He has huge potential—you can see there’s a player there.

"He’s quick, good on the ball, and creates space for players like Cole Palmer by stretching defences.

Jackson recorded 13 goals and 5 assists in 34 matches last season, which is a solid return with room for growth.

Mikel believes the £30 million (€36 million) signing of Delap from Ipswich Town could motivate Jackson.

He added:

"Delap’s arrival might spark a positive reaction in him. The club seems to be taking a new direction.”

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Conference League Final 2025 against Real Betis. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel speaks on Osimhen

While he believes Osimhen would have made an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, Mikel remains optimistic about new signing Delap.

“I’d love to see Jackson and Delap form a strong partnership, pushing each other in training and on the pitch.

Mikel sends message to Osimhen

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has cautioned Victor Osimhen against a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia, urging the Nigerian striker to stay with top European clubs where he can still make a significant impact.

With reports linking the 26-year-old to Al-Hilal, the Chelsea icon warns that such a move could hinder Osimhen’s development at the height of his career.

“I don’t want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe. It would be a shame to see him go there.”

He further mentioned Arsenal and Manchester United as more realistic destinations.

Source: Legit.ng