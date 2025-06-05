Super Eagles legend Peter Osaze Odemwingie has shared his thoughts ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia

The three-time AFCON champions will take on the two-time Olympic gold medalists at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday, June 6

Nigeria heads into the match on a high, having recently won the 2025 Unity Cup in London this May

Peter Osaze Odemwingie believes Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia on Friday, June 6, will live up to expectations.

The Olympic silver medallist, who chose to represent Nigeria despite his Russian heritage through his mother, said he will miss the match due to ongoing coaching courses, which run through June.

The 43-year-old praised Eric Chelle’s team for their recent improvement, especially following their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

According to Soccernet, Odemwingie also expressed plans to visit Russia in the coming months to witness the league’s progress following FIFA’s partial lifting of its ban. He said via Sport Express:

"I would love to watch this game live at the stadium but I am currently on a coaching course till the first two weeks of June. I hope to visit Russia in August and watch a few RPL games.

“I think the Russia-Nigeria match will be a great spectacle!”

Nigeria cannot rely on same players- Odemwingie

Former Bendel Insurance forward Peter Osaze Odemwingie has advised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle not to rely solely on the same group of players for the upcoming international friendly.

According to All Nigeria, the former Lokomotiv Moscow star noted that many hungry and talented players are eager to prove themselves on the big stage.

Odemwingie added that the match will still be exciting despite the absence of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

He also emphasised that the fixture offers a valuable opportunity for players without European contracts to showcase their talent to a global audience. He said via Championat:

“From the squad dropped by Eric Chelle, I see new names. I do not know half of them but I am sure they are talented and hungry to make an impact.

“The coach cannot always rely on the same players; I love it when new names appear; there will be more competition.

"This match is a fantastic opportunity for some of the players to cement themselves in the squad while others to show themselves to in Russia and Europe.

Odemwingie warns Super Eagles over World Cup miss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Super Eagles forward Peter Osaze Odemwingie voiced deep concern over Nigeria’s stuttering 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

The former Stoke City forward did not hold back his criticism of the team, stating that the Super Eagles are in real danger of missing back-to-back World Cups following their recent struggles.

Odemwingie also blamed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for tactical lapses during Nigeria’s crucial Zimbabwe match after the team failed to hold on to their 1-0 lead with just a few minutes to go.

