Chelsea have reportedly tabled a staggering €75 million (£63 million) offer for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez as they aim to secure a second major La Liga signing this summer.

The Blues have already bolstered their squad with the signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, who is expected to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson up front.

Chelsea are now looking to reinforce their centre-back, central midfield, left wing, and goalkeeper positions as they prepare for the Club World Cup and a Premier League title challenge next season.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the London club have set sights on Lopez to strengthen the midfield as they submit a substantial £63m bid.

The offer could ease Barcelona’s financial constraints, though no response from the Spanish club has been reported yet.

Reports suggest that head coach Hansi Flick is likely to resist the move, as the tactician sees the 22-year-old as a key part of Barcelona’s present and future.

Lopez, who made 46 appearances for Barcelona at the just-concluded season, contributed eight goals and 10 assists, per Barcelona.

With his contract running until June 2029 and a €500 million (£421 million) release clause, Barcelona are under no pressure to sell.

It is believed that Lopez is seen as integral to their young core alongside Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, and Pau Cubarsi.

This is not the first time Lopez has been linked with a Premier League move.

Earlier reports suggested that Barcelona offered Lopez or centre-back Ronald Araujo to Manchester United in a potential swap for Marcus Rashford.

While Chelsea’s interest in Lopez remains unconfirmed, sources at TEAMtalk say that Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is another LaLiga star on their radar.

With Delap’s signing secured, the Blues are now prioritising a right-footed left winger, with Williams, Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens among their targets

Chelsea have been drawn into Group D for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. They face Brazilian side Flamengo, the Tunisian team Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Los Angeles FC of the United States.

The competition starts on June 14 and ends on July 13.

Chelsea announced new shirt numbers

Legit.ng earlier reported that London club Chelsea have confirmed that impressive midfielder Cole Palmer will wear the number 10 shirt starting from the 2025/26 season and the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Blues in 2023, previously wore the number 20 jersey and was instrumental in Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League victory over Real Betis in May, where he contributed two assists in a commanding 4-1 win.

