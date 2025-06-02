Chelsea are planning to sell 14 players, including Madueke, Nkunku, and Sterling, in a major overhaul.

Head coach Enzo Maresca is targeting new signings like Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Goalkeepers Sanchez and Petrovic, plus defenders Fofana and Chilwell, face uncertain futures at the Stamford Bridge as well

English Premier League club Chelsea are gearing up for a major squad overhaul this summer, with as many as 14 players potentially leaving the club.

Despite securing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, alongside winning the Conference League title, manager Enzo Maresca is set to reshape the squad with fresh talent.

Reports have it that the Blues are eyeing a £30 million move for Ipswich’s Liam Delap, while wingers Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho are also linked with transfers to Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring for Chelsea with Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto during the Premier League match against Southampton FC. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are looking to offload several players to streamline the squad.

Winger Noni Madueke, who scored 11 goals last season, is reportedly on the market as the club targets new attacking options.

Forwards Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are also up for sale. Recall that Nkunku signed for £52.7m from RB Leipzig in 2023, but only scored three goals in the Premier League as he struggled upfront.

In goal, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic could depart if the club receive the right offers.

Sanchez, a £30 million signing from Brighton, has had inconsistent performances, while Petrovic, who joined in 2023, was loaned to Strasbourg last season.

Defenders Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, and Axel Disasi are all back from loans but remain out of favour under Maresca.

Wesley Fofana, who completed a £70 million signing from Leicester in 2022, faces uncertainty due to persistent injuries.

Trevoh Chalobah, recalled from a loan at Crystal Palace in January, could also leave despite a strong end to the season.

In midfield, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu all face uncertain futures at the Stamford Bridge as well, per SunSport.

With two years left on his £325,000-a-week deal, Raheem has no place at Chelsea following a lacklustre loan at Arsenal, where he scored just once in the League Cup.

Raheem Sterling of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace FC at Emirates Stadium on April 23, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

The 14 Chelsea players up for sale at Chelsea

Noni Madueke Christopher Nkunku Joao Felix Robert Sanchez Djordje Petrovic Renato Veiga Ben Chilwell Axel Disasi Wesley Fofana Trevoh Chalobah Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Carney Chukwuemeka Lesley Ugochukwu Raheem Sterling

Chelsea told to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that former France international Frank Leboeuf has told his former club Chelsea to go after Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen as the next striker ahead of returning to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Chelsea will reportedly sign one more striker after completing the agreement for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and two Chelsea legends have named the next striker.

French forward Christopher Nkunku will leave the club this summer after just two seasons, while young Spanish forward Marc Guiu is expected to depart on loan.

The London club attempted to sign the 26-year-old last summer, but the deal collapsed in the final stages.

