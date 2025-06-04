Mikel Obi has urged countryman Victor Osimhen to reject Saudi Arabia's move, calling it a "shame" if it happens

The ex-Chelsea star tips Arsenal and Manchester United as better Premier League destinations for the Super Eagles striker

Osimhen scored 37 goals in 41 games on loan at Galatasaray, but his future at Napoli remains uncertain

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has issued a firm warning to Victor Osimhen regarding a potential move to Saudi Arabia, insisting the Nigerian striker still has a lot to offer top European clubs.

Amid growing speculation linking Osimhen with Al-Hilal, the Chelsea legend believes such a move would be premature and could stall the 26-year-old’s progress at the peak of his career.

Osimhen is returning to Napoli after a successful loan stint at Galatasaray, where he netted an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances and won the Super Lig and Turkish Cup, per Transfermarkt.

However, tensions between Osimhen and Napoli remain high, with reports suggesting the Nigerian forward is no longer part of Antonio Conte’s plans.

Galatasaray are keen to keep him, while Al-Hilal are reportedly offering a lucrative deal to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

But Mikel, who spent the majority of his career in England with Chelsea, wants to see Osimhen remain in Europe, preferably in the Premier League.

Moving to Saudi would be a shame - Mikel Obi

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Mikel stated it would be a shame for Osimhen to move to Saudi Arabia this early in his career.

“I don’t want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe. It would be a shame to see him go there.”

Mikel lamented Chelsea's missed opportunity to sign Osimhen last summer, especially as the club now appears focused on bringing in Ipswich Town's Liam Delap.

According to Mikel, the Nigerian star could have hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

He further mentioned Arsenal and Manchester United as more realistic destinations.

“I think the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United still need a striker,” Mikel said.

“I don’t think Hojlund is the guy who will score goals and win United trophies.”

Arsenal, Manchester United or PSG?

With Chelsea seemingly out of the race, Mikel believes that Arsenal and Manchester United are now the most viable options for Osimhen, Daily Post reports.

The former Super Eagles captain also mentioned PSG and Juventus as possible destinations, but emphasised the Premier League as the ideal next step.

Despite Manchester United’s lack of European football next season, Mikel believes Osimhen might be willing to “sacrifice” a season to help a struggling club rebuild.

Osimhen’s proven track record in Serie A and his goal-scoring explosion in Turkey have only increased his value.

Now, the Nigerian striker must decide between a payday in the Middle East or a competitive challenge in Europe’s top leagues.

Chelle tips Osimhen for big moves

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has tipped Osimhen to join one of Europe’s top teams in the transfer window.

Chelle excluded the 26-year-old from Nigeria’s Unity Cup and Russia friendly games to allow him to focus on getting a new club after his loan deal with Galatasaray expired.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Juventus are some of the clubs that have been credited with an interest in Osimhen.

