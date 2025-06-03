Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has weighed in on the transfer speculation surrounding 2023 CAF Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen

Osimhen led Galatasaray to a domestic double in the 2024/25 season, scoring 36 goals across all competitions

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the prolific striker, while Saudi clubs are also posing strong competition for his signature

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has urged fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen to consider spending another season with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 1994 AFCON winner believes the former Lille striker has the potential to etch his name in the club’s history, as well as make a lasting impact in Turkish football.

Okocha noted that Osimhen has received immense love both on and off the pitch, and that Galatasaray fans are eager for him to stay following the expiration of his loan.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray after scoring his team's first goal during a Turkish Super League match against Kayserispor in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

According to Complete Sports, the former Fenerbahçe star highlighted Turkey as a welcoming place for African legends, citing players like Didier Drogba and himself.

He emphasised that footballers sometimes need to make sacrifices for the love of the game.

PSG legend acknowledged that Osimhen’s next move remains uncertain, with several top clubs vying for his signature due to his work ethic and goal-scoring prowess. He said via TRT Sport:

“Turkey is a great place to play and live football, I enjoyed my stay while playing for Fernabache.

“Sometimes, as a football player, you may need to make sacrifices while making some decisions. Victor Osimhen had a great season at Galatasaray. Ultimately, he is happy there. Why shouldn’t he stay with the team? I love Turkey. He loves it too.”

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen presents his jersey to Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan during a visit to Istanbul. Photo by: @lemarcaspors_.

Osimhen meets with President Erdogan

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and the entire Galatasaray team met with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to SportFlames, the President urged the team to make the country proud in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. Erdogan wrote:

“I believe that Galatasaray a distinguished club that stands out not only with the trophies it has won in its history but also with its sports culture.

"Your exemplary athletes have boosted the image of the country and we want you to make us proud in the Champions League next season."

Galatasaray get nod from Napoli on Osimhen

Italian giants Napoli has given Turkish champion Galatasaray permission to discuss the deal on fully signing forward Victor Osimhen.

According to Forza Cimbom, respected Turkish football journalist Ugur Senpire reports that 26-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen postponed his planned exit from Turkey after receiving the green light from Napoli. He said:

“I am conveying the information I received: Osimhen was going to go today but did not. Official permission was received from Naples for the meeting."

Mikel speaks on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng earlier reported that AFCON winner John Mikel Obi said loanee Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen would be eager to join Chelsea next season if approached by the club.

The UEFA Champions League winner emphasised that the prolific striker could deliver titles for Chelsea, just as he did with Napoli and Galatasaray.

Mikel praised Osimhen as the best striker in the world, asserting that no one comes close to his current form.

