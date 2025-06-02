Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Ipswich Town to sign young striker Liam Delap

Multiple reports in the English media claims that the club will sign one more striker after Delap

Chelsea legends William Gallas and Frank Leboeuf have urged the club to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea will reportedly sign one more striker after completing the agreement for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and two Chelsea legends have named the next striker.

French forward Christopher Nkunku will leave the club this summer after just two seasons, while young Spanish forward Marc Guiu is expected to depart on loan.

Liam Delap during his last match for Ipswich Town on the Premier League's final day.

Source: Getty Images

This would leave Nicolas Jackson as the only number and with many competitions to play for next season, the club wants to bring in another striker after Delap.

As noted by The Athletic, Chelsea have agreed to trigger Delap's £30 million release clause and have reached an agreement over personal terms with the striker, who could be announced today after medicals.

Legends urge Chelsea to sign Osimhen

The expectation is that the Blues will sign another number nine after Delap, with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike the preferred choice even though he is deemed expensive at £84 million.

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has told his former club to go after Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as the next striker ahead of returning to the UEFA Champions League next season.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with him but we need a striker, we desperately need a striker. He’s a great, great player. Will he fit into Enzo Maresca’s system? Hopefully yes. He had a very good season. But I like Osimhen,” he told ESPN, via Sportskeeda.

Another former player William Gallas is convinced the Nigerian striker is the ideal fit for the club and would bring out the best of Chelsea's talented attack.

“I would be signing Osimhen, all day long, everyday, twice on Sunday! I know what he can do, I know what he can bring to the Chelsea squad. I think he’d be perfect for the wingers there, because they aren’t the kind that just send in crosses. They come inside and shoot, or look for a pass,” he told Prime Casino.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his last goal for Galatasaray.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea attempted to sign Osimhen in the summer of 2024 but were unable to close an agreement over personal terms until the transfer deadline passed.

The Blues did not return to sign him in the January window while he was on loan at Galatasaray, despite being available for just £63 million release clause.

Osimhen’s loan spell at Galatasaray has ended and he has concrete offers from the Turkish champions to join them permanently and Al-Hilal are also interested.

Dursun Ozbek provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported President Dursun Ozbek provided an update on Osimhen as Galatasaray grew in confidence they could complete a permanent deal for the forward.

Osimhen reportedly is searching for a house to buy in Istanbul, an indication that he could consider staying after receiving no offers from top European clubs.

