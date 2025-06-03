Victor Osimhen will decide his future in the coming days after concluding his season-long loan at Galatasaray

Osimhen was excused from the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Unity Cup and the friendly against Russia

Head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he left him out, suggesting four clubs he hopes the striker joins

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he omitted Victor Osimhen from the squads for the 2025 Unity Cup and Russia friendly, suggesting four clubs he wants him to join.

Osimhen is coming off the back of a successful season-long loan spell at Galatasaray after joining the club from Napoli following a summer in which he could get a permanent move.

Victor Osimhen wraps Nigeria's flag around himself during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games in all competitions for the Lions, helping them win the Turkish Super League and Cup double.

Despite the brilliant season, most top European clubs have withdrawn their interest in him, particularly due to his €75 million release clause and enormous wage demands.

Chelle tips Osimhen for big moves

The Super Eagles of Nigeria participated in the 2025 Unity Cup, defeating rivals Ghana and Caribbean nation Jamaica en route to winning the mini-tournament in London.

Top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were left out of the squad, and also missed out on the squad for an international friendly match against Russia on June 6.

Head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on why he left out the Napoli-owned forward from both squads.

“Victor (Osimhen) is, for me, the best striker in the world. For him, it is difficult to come for this game because he played a season with a lot of pressure,” he told BBC Sports Africa.

“The reality is, there is a transfer window. During this time, a player like him is not focused at 100%. I need to protect him physically and mentally, because maybe he will go [and get a transfer move].”

“Maybe a club like Manchester United. Or maybe Chelsea, Barcelona or Real Madrid. So he needs to be focused on that,” he concluded.

Eric Chelle looks on during Nigeria's match against Jamaica in the Unity Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Two of the clubs he mentioned, Manchester United and Chelsea, were previously interested in the Nigerian forward but have turned their attention to other targets.

Barcelona was mentioned once, but the news quickly died as a rumour. Real Madrid has never been in the race to sign the Nigerian forward, with their front three already set.

Galatasaray and Al-Hilal are the only clubs left in the race for Osimhen, with a decision whether to accept a lucrative deal or accept to continue in Turkey on one-third of the wages.

Turkish pundit advises Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit advised Victor Osimhen to take a cue from fellow African attacker Mohamed Salah ahead of deciding his future.

Tanju Colak advised the Super Eagles forward that it is too early in his career to go in search of money in Saudi Arabia, and he should instead prioritise his career.

