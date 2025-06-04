Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has turned his focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for September

The Malian tactician recently guided Nigeria to victory in the 2025 Unity Cup, with wins over Ghana’s Black Stars and Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London

The Super Eagles are currently in Moscow, preparing for a friendly match against Russia on Friday, June 6

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by Ibrahim Gusau, appointed Eric Chelle as the 37th head coach of the Super Eagles.

According to his contract, Chelle is expected to lead Nigeria to the final of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria have played two matches in the World Cup qualifying Group C under Eric Chelle, beating Rwanda 2-0 and drawing 1-1 at home against Zimbabwe, to sit in fourth position.

Eric Chelle head coach of Nigeria, lifts the trophy as the team celebrates winning the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle on Nigeria's World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has emphasised the need for improvement if Nigeria is to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Punch, the former Mali manager expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance during the Unity Cup.

The 47-year-old stressed that the three-time AFCON champions must play as a cohesive unit, both defensively and in attack. He said:

“The Super Eagles have an important goal in September. The Unity Cup gave many players the opportunity to show what they can do. We scored goals and created chances, including some good moves.

“The team still needs to work on some weaknesses I observed. We need to improve and step up as a team, especially if we want to qualify for the World Cup.”

Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation and Eric Chelle, manager of Nigeria with the trophy after the Unity Cup final in Brentford. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria can beat any team- Chelle

Franco-Malian coach Eric Chelle highlighted the squad's potential, saying the quality of players available gives Nigeria the ability to compete with any team in the world.

He also noted that the team created several chances and scored four goals across the two Unity Cup matches. He said:

“For me, I want the team to play together as a team, both in defence and offence. We need to improve all the time, mentally and physically. We must become warriors on the pitch.”

Eric Chelle took over as Super Eagles coach in January 2025, replacing Austin Eguavoen after the NFF parted ways with AFCON winner George Finidi due to Nigeria’s disappointing start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria is set to face Rwanda and South Africa in their Group C qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this September, per TNTSports.

Oliseh his NFF on Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-international Sunday Oliseh berated the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation for engaging Eric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach over former Nigerian international.

The 1994 AFCON winner revealed that choosing a fellow African over qualified Nigerian ex-internationals is disrespectful to those who have served the nation with distinction.

The Borussia Dortmund legend said he does not rate Chelle, who took Mali to the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

