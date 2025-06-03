Nigeria vs Russia is already gathering momentum as the three-time AFCON champions face the European nation in an international friendly

Russian defender Danil Krugovoy has boasted that his side will go all the way to win in front of their home fans

The highly anticipated encounter will offer both teams the chance to monitor their progress and refine strategies

Russian national team defender Danil Krugovoy has made a strong statement to Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of their upcoming international friendly.

Both teams will clash at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 6, and they will battle for their respective country's pride.

The highly anticipated fixture is part of Russia’s summer friendlies, as they will also take on Belarus in Minsk on June 10.

Krugovoy, who won the Russian Cup title with CSKA Moscow, has expressed unwavering confidence to Match TV ahead of the showdown with the three-time African champions.

He dismissed concerns about Nigeria’s attacking prowess and emphasised Russia’s desperate bid to win before a packed Luzhniki crowd.

Krugovoy said per All Nigeria Soccer:

"There are no jitters, we are playing at home; Nigeria is a good team, but we are obliged to beat them.

"We will push off from our game and try to win."

The Super Eagles will use the game to assess their preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

For Russia, it will provide head coach Valery Karpin and his boys an opportunity to monitor their progress after domestic achievements, Daily Post reports.

Nigeria to miss out on key players

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles head into the encounter without key players as some have left the camp for personal reasons.

After winning the Unity Cup in London, some members of the squad have excused themselves from the game against Russia.

Team captain Ahmed Musa earlier left to marry his fourth wife, while Cyriel Dessers is set to marry his sweetheart.

Russia coach wary of Nigeria

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, has admitted that Nigeria can produce a better side without the presence of their top striker, Victor Osimhen.

The World Football Governing Body (FIFA) recently sanctioned the friendly match between both countries, scheduled for Friday, June 6, in Moscow.

The Nigerian side will arrive at the friendly after winning the 2025 Unity Cup, with other prominent players trying to secure a starting shirt ahead of the September 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches.

Elisha Showunmi signs professional contract

Legit.ng earlier reported that English club West Ham United have announced that Nigerian youngster Elisha Sowunmi has signed his first professional contract at the club after a promising season with the U18s.

Sowunmi joined the West Ham academy as a five-year-old with the U9s group and played at levels up until the U18s, where he had his breakout year last season.

He finished the 2024/25 season as the U18s top scorer with 16 goals and five assists, including two hat tricks, and has been rewarded with his first pro, joining fellow Nigeria-eligible star Emeka Adiele to go pro.

