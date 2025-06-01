Eric Chelle's Super Eagles of Nigeria aim to sustain their winning streak when they take on Russia in an international friendly

Three-time African champions, fresh from Unity Cup triumph, face Russia in Moscow on Friday, June 6

Chelle vows to push his boys to go for victory at Luzhniki Stadium to maintain the team’s momentum

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has disclosed that his team will push for victory in their upcoming friendly match against Russia.

The high-profile friendly will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Friday, June 6, with Russia as the host.

Fresh off successfully defending their Unity Cup title, the three-time African champions are in high spirits.

Chelle emphasised his desire to maintain the team’s winning streak as he continues to experiment with his squad.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Franco-Malian tactician said via Complete Sports:

"Now we go to Russia, and our goal is to win every game. We’re not just travelling for a match — we’re going there to win,” Chelle told reporters.

"Right now, I think we’re still in Jamaica — mentally, it feels like it because of how tough the game was. But we must now shift focus.

"Playing away from home is never easy. That’s why we’re working on the mental side of things. That was my message to the players:

"We need to show the football world our mindset, our hunger. We’re continuing with the same ambition — to go to Russia, get the win, and return to Abuja with our heads held high.”

The Nigerian side will use the game as a build-up to the World Cup qualifiers, which return in September.

The Super Eagles have struggled in the qualifiers and risk missing out as they occupy 4th position in CAF qualification Group C with 7 points from 6 matches.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa lead the pack with 13 points, while Benin Republic and Rwanda follow with 8 points each.

On the other hand, Russia, banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions since 2022 due to geopolitical sanctions, will use the encounter to maintain competitive exposure despite their isolation from official tournaments, per Soccernet.

The match will allow both teams to fine-tune strategies and assess players, with Nigeria leveraging their unbeaten record under coach Eric Chelle and Russia looking to make a strong impression at home.

Oliseh speaks on Eric Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh criticised the NFF for appointing Eric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach, instead of giving the role to a former Nigerian international.

Malian tactician Chelle replaced interim manager Austin Eguavoen in January 2025 after the NFF parted ways with George Finidi, following Nigeria’s underwhelming performance in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Former national team captain Oliseh expressed his displeasure, stating that choosing a fellow African over qualified Nigerian ex-internationals is disrespectful to those who have served the nation with distinction.

