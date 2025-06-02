Former Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren has expressed admiration for the Super Eagles’ performance under coach Eric Chelle

McClaren, who currently manages Jamaica, saw his team fall 5-4 on penalties to Nigeria in the final of the Unity Cup held at the G Tech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, on Saturday, May 31

The Reggae Boyz delivered a strong performance, holding the Super Eagles to a 2-2 draw in regulation time

Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup held in Brentford, London, on Saturday night, May 31.

The Super Eagles secured their spot in the final with a 2-1 win over Ghana, while the Reggae Boyz edged past Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in the first semifinal on Tuesday, May 27.

The four-nation tournament, held from May 27 to 31, produced a total of 16 goals across four matches.

Nigeria possesses quality players- McClaren

Jamaica manager Steve McClaren has admitted that his team faced a star-studded Super Eagles side coached by Eric Chelle.

According to Complete Sports, the former Manchester United assistant coach praised the technical ability of the Nigerian players and their capacity to effectively interpret the coach’s instructions.

McClaren, who also once managed the England national team, noted that many players in the squad play for top clubs across Europe and the United Kingdom. He said:

“I must admit that the Super Eagles side is full of quality players who play across Europe and the United Kingdom.

“For those who watched the game, you’ll see the way our opponents moved the ball. They don’t give the ball away. Admiring them, but for our team to deal with that was a credit.”

McClaren shifts focus to World Cup qualifiers

Steve McClaren has turned his attention to the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

According to Jamaica Gleaner, the 64-year-old expressed confidence in his team’s potential, citing their performance at the Unity Cup as a positive sign.

The former Twente and England manager noted that the Reggae Boyz are undergoing a rebuilding phase, with several young players being integrated into the senior national team. He said via Jamaica Observer:

“We move on to the World Cup qualifiers, and looking forward to welcoming players who couldn't make it for the Unity Cup in London.

"I hope they come in with the same high spirit and work rate as the players currently in the squad to give us our desired results.

"A lot of youngsters are joining the senior players in the squad and I am proud of them in the two matches they have played.

Nantes winger Moses Simon and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze scored Nigeria goals, while Kaheim Dixon and Jon Russell levelled up for Jamaica twice.

McClaren rejects Super Eagles job

Legit.ng earlier reported that former England manager Steve McClaren was reportedly in advanced talks with the NFF, having made the final shortlist of potential managers for the Super Eagles.

As speculation grew that McClaren was on the verge of being appointed, the Nigerian football community was taken by surprise when he was named the head coach of the Jamaican men's team instead.

Despite reaching a verbal agreement, the federation’s leadership went silent on finalising the 63-year-old's appointment.

