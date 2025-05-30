Manchester United defeated Hong Kong 3-1 in their final match of the post-season tour in Asia on Friday evening, May 30

A second-half brace from 17-year-old Chido Obi, along with a goal from Ayden Heaven, secured the win for the Red Devils

Football fans have reacted positively to Manchester United’s performance as the team gears up for the next round of pre-season matches in June

Manchester United staged a comeback to beat Hong Kong in their final match of the MayBank Challenge Cup in China on Friday evening, May 30.

Goals from substitutes Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven ensured the Red Devils lifted their fans’ spirits.

The Premier League giants endured a difficult 2024/25 season, finishing 16th in the league and losing 1-0 to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final.

Chido Obi-Martin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the match against Hong Kong. Photo by: Manchester United/Manchester United.

First Half: Man United 0-1 Hong Kong

Coming off a 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All Stars, Manchester United immediately went on the attack against Hong Kong. Casemiro delivered a cross to Alejandro Garnacho, but it was intercepted by the defense.

Rasmus Hojlund’s shot, following a long ball from Bruno Fernandes, was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 5th minute, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro nodded in Fernandes’ free kick, but the goal was ruled offside.

Hong Kong broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when forward Juninho fired a shot into the bottom corner, beating goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Chido Obi of Manchester United scores his 2nd goal during the match against Hong Kong in China. (Photo by: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Manchester United.

Second Half: Man United 3-1

Coach Ruben Amorim made a complete squad change at halftime, fielding a team of youngsters.

In the 50th minute, substitute Chido Obi levelled the score for Manchester United with a brilliant, quick spin that shook off his marker.

Mason Mount was denied a penalty late in the game but delivered a fine cross in the 82nd minute, which striker Obi expertly glanced home.

Ayden Heaven, who, like Obi, also joined United from Arsenal, sealed the victory with a stoppage-time header.

Legit.ng gathered fans' reactions after the match between Manchester United and Hong Kong.

Muluya Uja said:

"Arsenal players to the rescue."

Usherkarma Diehard replied:

"We bought them as united player with Cash 🤑🤑🤑and don't forget they're not for loan."

Alvin M Faika Jr. wrote:

"Arsenal Hale End Academy to the rescue."

Billy Martinelli OG said:

"Arsenal's former academy players save the day."

John Adebayo wrote:

"Man United couldn't get it done so they had to rely on Arsenal Academy players 😂."

Fai-p Paul added:

"Let's just say Arsenal's young stars save the day of Manchester United 👊👊."

Sonny Diaz said:

"Man Utd act like this is a win to be proud of, they lost to Asian plumbers in previous game.🤣"

Rashford gives Man United condition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Marcus Rashford has delivered a clear message to Manchester United and his potential suitors ahead of the summer transfer window

The Old Trafford outcast insists he will only consider leaving the Theatre of Dreams for a club playing in the UEFA Champions League.

The 27-year-old forward spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa, where he experienced a brief revival under Unai Emery.

