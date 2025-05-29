Black Stars coach Otto Addo praised the Super Eagles for fielding a mature and well-organised team, capable of competing at any international tournament

Ghana fell 2-1 to Nigeria in the semifinal of the Unity Cup, held at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London on Wednesday night, May 28

First-half goals from Cyriel Dessers and Razak Simpson secured the win for the three-time AFCON champions in what fans dubbed the “Jollof War”

Otto Addo commended the squad assembled by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for the four-nation tournament in Brentford, London.

Nigeria were without Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently in Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, who is vacationing in Lagos.

Ghana, meanwhile, missed key players including Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Otto Addo, Head Coach of Ghana, before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Addo says Super Eagles were matured

Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted that the Super Eagles were the better side in their 2-1 loss at the four-nation tournament in London.

According to Modern Ghana, the 47-year-old explained that his players are still getting familiar with each other at the senior level.

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach noted that Nigeria had a more compact and experienced team, capable of adapting quickly.

He added that while Ghana defended well, they lost key duels that led to conceding both goals. He said via Sahara Football:

"Like I said, it is not always easy to assemble a team, especially when we have players who haven't often played together.

"I think Nigeria had a more mature team that could adapt faster. We had problems getting into the duels to press well, but also to defend well."

“The plan was to record a first win after suffering a defeat in 2024, but the score line remained the same, 2-1.”

Cyriel Kolawole Paul Dessers of Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Dessers strikes again

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers silenced his critics by scoring in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Ghana at the Unity Cup.

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership top scorer opened the scoring in the 14th minute, converting a cross from Remo Stars’ Sodiq Ismaila on the right wing.

It marked Dessers’ second goal against Ghana and his third overall for the Super Eagles in just seven appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Nigeria doubled their lead in the 19th minute when Razak Simpson accidentally deflected Oluwasemilogo Ajayi’s header off a Samuel Chukwueze cross into his net.

Ghana’s lone goal came in the 70th minute, with Brandon Thomas-Asante finishing a low cross from the left side of the box.

Nigeria will face Jamacia in the final of the Unity Cup on Saturday, May 31, per Sports Mole.

Addo says the match is a must-win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Black Stars manager Otto Addo says the match against the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup is more than a friendly.

The 49-year-old revealed that beating Nigeria will make the people of Ghana proud and boost the nation's confidence.

The former Hannover 96 player said his previous loss to the Super Eagles still hurts him to date.

