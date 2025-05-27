Marcus Rashford has given Champions League football as the ultimate condition to make him leave Manchester United

La Liga champions Barcelona have shown interest in the Old Trafford outcast ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man United set to replace Rashford with Wolves star Matheus Cunha, who will take his number 10 shirt

Marcus Rashford has delivered a clear message to Manchester United and his potential suitors ahead of the summer transfer window

The Old Trafford outcast insists he will only consider leaving the Theatre of Dreams for a club playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Marcus Rashford is set to return to Manchester United this summer following the expiration of his loan with Aston Villa. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old forward spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa, where he experienced a brief revival under Unai Emery, where he scored two goals and creating four assists in 14 appearances, per Transfermarkt reports.

Rashford has made it clear that he is not interested in staying at the club after his loan expired at the end of the season, especially after they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The England international had been frozen out at Old Trafford under United boss Ruben Amorim before his loan switch to Aston Villa in January.

Aston Villa is reportedly keen to retain him, but Rashford believes he deserves to play for Europe’s top teams.

It is Champions League or nothing

Manchester United are looking to raise funds this summer by listening to offers for almost all of their first-team squad, including fomer academy graduate Rashford.

Rashford was frozen out of Manchester United by new manager Ruben Amorim, and the Englishman is prepared to leave the club permanently. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

But the 27-year-old forward’s high standards are a potential roadblock for a quick sale, as he prioritises a move to a Champions League club, most preferably Barcelona, The Mirror reports.

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco recently confirmed interest in Rashford, as well as Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

“We like Luis, we like Rashford, and we like other players,” Deco said.

However, Deco stopped short of naming transfer targets out of respect for existing contracts.

Man United agrees deal with Rashford’s replacement

As Rashford's exit nears, Manchester United are already planning for the future.

According to The Sun, Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is expected to join the Red Devils after agreeing to a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored an impressive 17 goals and 6 assists this past season, is ready to take over the number 10 shirt from Rashford, a move that symbolises the end of the Englishman’s 10-year association with the Red Devils.

Manchester United are preparing to activate Cunha’s £62.5 million release clause, and the deal is seen as part of a wider summer overhaul intended to launch Amorim’s new era at the club.

Man United put entire squad for sale

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United have responded strongly to their catastrophic 2024/25 campaign by making their entire first-team squad available for transfer.

In a move described as the biggest overhaul in the club’s modern history, no player, not even captain Bruno Fernandes, is safe from the chopping block at Old Trafford this summer.

The decision follows Manchester United’s crushing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao, which cost them a coveted Champions League spot and an estimated £100 million in revenue.

