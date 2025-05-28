Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 in the second semifinal of the Unity Cup at the G-Tech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, on Wednesday night, May 28

First-half goals from Cyriel Dessers and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi secured the Super Eagles' place in the final against Jamaica on Saturday, May 31

The Rangers forward has now scored his third goal for Nigeria, with two of them coming against the Black Stars

Nigeria beat Ghana 2-1 to reach the final of the four-nation tournament in London on Wednesday night, May 28.

The absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman was not felt, as their replacements stepped up to the occasion.

The Super Eagles will aim to retain their title when they face Jamaica in the final.

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring a goal during the international soccer match against Mexico. Photo by: Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire.

Source: Getty Images

Dessers to the rescue for Nigeria

Super Eagles started brightly, putting early pressure on the Black Stars in the opening minutes of the game.

Nigeria's attacking intent paid off when Remo Stars' Sodiq Ismaila delivered a cross from the right, finding Cyriel Dessers, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Six minutes later, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi nodded in Samuel Chukwueze's deflected cross from the right, doubling Nigeria's lead.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made a costly error in the 30th minute but redeemed himself with a crucial save that resulted in a corner kick.

Nigeria nearly scored a third goal in the 40th minute when Frank Onyeka’s long-range effort was deflected, only to be saved by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Substitute Ebenezer Annan cleared Wilfred Ndidi’s goal-bound shot off the line after a brilliant pass from Samuel Chukwueze down the left flank just before half-time.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup group D match against Iceland in Russia. Photo by: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Ahmed Musa in

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle brought on Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho for Samuel Chukwueze and Papa Daniel in the 61st minute.

The Black Stars pulled one back in the 71st minute through a first-time strike from Thomas Asante, beating goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Five minutes later, Jordan Ayew missed a golden opportunity to equalise after beating his marker.

Mixed reactions trail Super Eagles' victory over Black Stars

Nigeria's fans have reacted to the 2-1 deserved victory against Ghana in the Unity Cup in London.

@BmKriistien said:

"One of the best Super Eagles performances I've seen in a long while in terms of creating chances and being solid at the back too. Sodiq, Chukwueze, Dessers, and Ogbu have been the standout performers in the first half."

@AnichukwuBethel wrote:

"I have never seen super eagles this confident with the ball on feet, no misplaced passes as they often do.

Is it because it's a friendly game, or did Ghana bring a B team ??"

@chimzy_black added:

"Dessers is the second best Nigerian striker after victor osimhen. I see no reason why he shouldn't be called up regularly."

Addo says the match is a must-win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Black Stars manager Otto Addo says the match against the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup is more than a friendly.

The 49-year-old revealed that beating Nigeria will make the people of Ghana proud and boost the nation's confidence.

The former Hannover 96 player said his previous loss to the Super Eagles still hurts him to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng