Manchester United kicked off their pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in the MayBank Challenge Cup in Malaysia on Wednesday evening, May 28.

Myanmar men’s national football team captain Muang Maung Lwin scored a 71st-minute goal to condemn the Red Devils to another defeat.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gave playing time to all the youth players in front of the 72,520 spectators at the Bukit Jalal Stadium.

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu fights for the ball with Kealey Adamson Kan Mo during the exhibition friendly football match against Asean All-Stars. Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

First Half: Man United 0-0 ASEAN All-Stars

The ASEAN All-Stars came out all out against a star-studded Manchester United, with Hai Long Nguyen causing a few issues in the defense of the Red Devils.

The first goal on target came from Sandro Reyes, with Andre Onana pushing it out into a dangerous area. Red Devils made four changes in the 30 minutes with Harry Maguire handing over the captain band to Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo almost broke the deadlock, but his shot was palmed wide for a corner by Thailand international keeper Patiwat Khammai per SportStar.

Four minutes later, the midfielder had an effort blocked on the line by defender Harrison Delbridge, after he had won the initial free-kick out on the left.

Harry Amass of Manchester United in action during the match against ASEAN All Stars at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia. Photo by: Annice Lyn/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Second Half: Man United 0-1 ASEAN All-Stars

After the restart, both teams were largely unimpressive, though the Red Devils showed some promise in the 60th minute.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes displayed good technique with a volley from Delbridge’s headed clearance, but the shot went well off target.

The only goal came in the 71st minute when Lwin received a pass from Adrian Segecic inside Godwill Kukonki’s area and finished confidently with a first-time strike, leaving goalkeeper Tom Heaton with no chance.

Manchester United will face Hong Kong, China, in their second match on Friday, May 30, per SkySports.

Mixed reactions trail Man United defeat

Manchester United fans have expressed their frustration following their 1-0 loss to ASEAN All-Stars.

Austin Shah said:

"The only thing Manchester united can celebrate this season is Maguire's birthday 😄."

Oni Wibisono wrote:

"Imagine losing to the team that's not even 2 days training together and they're not even Asean grade A players that's playing in Europe 🫣🫣."

Protus Bless questioned:

"Is Amorim the right coach honestly noooo?"

Suleiman Uzair added:

"Manchester is finished tf."

Tô Hoàng Việt said:

"Lucky that Sir Alex has rest from his work , otherwise he would have a heart attack when watching this match 🤣🤣🤣."

Spurs beat Man United in Europa League final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brennan Johnson’s first-half strike secured a historic 1-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United in the Europa League final, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the North London side.

The highly anticipated final, held at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, delivered a night to remember for Spurs fans across the world.

Ange Postecoglou’s men showed discipline, grit, and attacking intent as they battled a determined Manchester United side in a tense European clash.

