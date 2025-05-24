Manchester United's 2024/25 season was plagued by issues, from a struggling attack to inconsistent goalkeeping

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday night, May 21

A former Manchester United player believes the club needs Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen to strengthen their squad and improve in the upcoming season

Manchester United will miss out on European football next season following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final at the Estadio San Mamés on Wednesday night, May 28.

The victory marked Spurs’ first major trophy since 2008, their first European title since 1984, and secured their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

In response to ongoing financial struggles, Manchester United's owners have reportedly placed several players on the transfer list.

Ex-Manchester United player Rafael wants Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford next season. Photo by: Ahmad Mora and Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Rafael urges Manchester United to sign Osimhen

Former Manchester United defender Rafael has advised coach Ruben Amorim to step up efforts to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

According to RG, the former Brazil international attributed much of United’s recent struggles to the inconsistency of their forwards.

Rafael believes Osimhen would bring the firepower needed to push the Red Devils into a top-three finish in the 2025/26 Premier League season and secure Champions League qualification.

He also noted that the current squad lacks a winning mentality, something Osimhen could help restore. He said:

“Osimhen, I love him, he’s a very good player. I have to say I prefer him over Hojlund for sure. He’s 100%.

“I’m not a fan of Hojlund, I hope he gets better. I don’t know if he will stay at Manchester United or not."

“I would pick Osimhen to play for Manchester, of course, to play as a striker.”

The Nigerian international won the Turkish Cup and Super Lig in his first season with Galatasaray, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 36 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Turkish Super League match against Kasimpasa. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Rafael says Ferguson would have ‘killed’ players for poor performance

Premier League winner Rafael said the current Manchester United squad’s performance would not have been tolerated by former coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Brazilian insisted that the players need to show more quality and fight for the club with everything they have.

The 34-year-old also described the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham as a poor display, noting that Spurs scored from their only shot on target. He said:

“Sir Alex Ferguson would have killed someone. Of course, I’m saying this in a joke way, it’s important these days to say that, but he would be very, very pissed for sure.

“He would not accept that because he was an angry guy once you come from a mentality of playing. You need to fight, you play for Man United, so I think he would be very mad.”

Man United not interested in Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have reportedly abandoned their race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a move to Old Trafford now looks unlikely this summer.

Osimhen, one of the world's top strikers, has been in top form, consistently scoring enough goals over the past three seasons to attract interest from major European clubs.

Financial constraints play a role, as Manchester United lacks the resources for additional big signings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng