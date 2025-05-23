Manchester United legend has expressed confidence in manager Ruben Amorim’s ability to revive the club's fortunes ahead of the 2025/26 campaign

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday night, May 21, capping off their worst season in 50 years

United also endured a disastrous Premier League campaign, finishing with 18 losses, an unwanted record for the club

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was assured of his position, regardless of the team’s results in the 2024/25 season.

Amorim was appointed head coach in November 2024, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. He took over from interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Despite being regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in European football, the Portuguese tactician oversaw Manchester United’s worst-ever finish in Premier League history.

Ferdinand says Amorim has a fresh start

Former England international Rio Ferdinand believes Ruben Amorim has a chance to rewrite his legacy at Manchester United.

Speaking on Rio Reacts, the six-time Premier League winner said the Portuguese manager should not be held solely responsible for the club’s recent struggles.

The 46-year-old added that Amorim now has a valuable opportunity to rebuild the team from the ground up ahead of the 2025/26 season. He said:

"I said before the game, I don't think the result would determine or affect his future at Manchester United. He was assured of his stay before joining the club.

"I think you've got to look at it, he didn't want to come in the first place at the part of the season they got him because he knew he wouldn't have had a pre-season.

"He (Amorim) knows the importance of the pre-season, that time on the ground, on a training ground with your players to mold them into what you want them to be is vital. I know as a player, when I didn't do a pre-season, I will not perform anywhere near my best."

Amorim will have freedom to recruit players, says Ferdinand

Former UEFA Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will be allowed to sign players of his choice during the upcoming transfer window.

Ferdinand added that if Amorim fails to deliver results within the first 15 matches of the season, fans would be well within their rights to question his tactical credentials. He said:

"Amorim is going to have a window to recruit players.

"Given that, these next 10 or 15 games to start the season are going to be absolutely important and the pressure I think will be amped up even more for him to go and perform and playing to the way that he expects them to play because if he doesn't, that's when I think we've more of a right to start questioning him "Is he the right guy then?"

