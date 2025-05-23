Victor Osimhen’s dream move to Manchester United is now unlikely after the club’s Europa League final loss

Man United’s £100 million revenue loss and £10 million Adidas penalty have severely limited their summer transfer budget

With no Champions League football, Osimhen is expected to consider other top European clubs still competing at the elite level

For months, Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a high-profile move to Manchester United.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, was said to be excited about the prospect of leading the line at Old Trafford next season.

But Manchester United’s devastating 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final has reportedly turned what once looked like a dream transfer into a crumbling possibility.

Manchester United are looking to offload most of the club's top players this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

By failing to secure Champions League qualification for a second consecutive season, the Red Devils have lost out on a staggering £100 million in potential revenue, The SUN reports.

This blow drastically reshapes their summer transfer budget, forcing the Premier League club to re-prioritise spending ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen’s move, reportedly valued at over £75 million, now appears out of reach for the once heavyweight English team.

With Man United needing to sell players to balance the books, high-profile purchases have become a luxury they can no longer afford.

No Champions League, no Osimhen

For a player like Osimhen, who is at the peak of his career and hungry for European success, the Champions League is non-negotiable.

Victor Osimhen, who has scored 36 goals this season for Galatasaray, has been heavily linked with a summer move to Manchester United. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward’s ambitions go beyond a big paycheck, as he wants to compete at the highest level, and Old Trafford’s failure to offer that platform may be the deal-breaker.

Without Champions League football, Man United will not only struggle to meet Osimhen’s aspirations but also fall short in the financial bidding war likely to ensue for the striker’s signature.

Other European giants like Chelsea, Juventus, and Newcastle United are now better positioned to attract the Super Eagles striker both competitively and commercially.

Moreover, with Man United also facing a £10 million financial penalty from kit sponsors Adidas due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League, the blow to their market credibility and financial strength is even more damaging.

What next for Osimhen and Man United?

Osimhen’s dream of wearing the red of Manchester United might still linger, but the harsh reality is that the timing is all wrong.

The Red Devils’ financial troubles, worsened by a 60% drop in share value under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership and growing internal uncertainty, make any major investment this summer unlikely, the Mirror reports.

As Man United look to offload players and stabilise their books, Osimhen will have to consider offers from more stable, Champions League-bound clubs.

Osimhen turns down Juventus offer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's future is getting clearer by the day after a report in Italy suggested he has ruled out joining the only Serie A club interested in his signature.

The Super Eagles forward, who is wanted by Manchester United, has turned down Juventus, the only Italian club that expressed interest in signing him from Napoli.

The rumours of Juventus’ interest in Osimhen have been around since he joined Galatasaray on loan last summer, but in the past weeks, the club cleared the air.

