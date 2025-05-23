Manchester United will listen to offers for all players, including captain Bruno Fernandes after a shambolic season

The Europa League final loss means no European football next season and a £100m revenue loss for the Red Devils

A massive summer clear-out is planned by the club’s hierarchy to raise funds for potential rebuilds

Manchester United have responded strongly to their catastrophic 2024/25 campaign by making their entire first-team squad available for transfer.

In a move described as the biggest overhaul in the club’s modern history, no player, not even captain Bruno Fernandes, is safe from the chopping block at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to take tough measures by putting every player up for sale this summer.

Source: Getty Images

The decision follows Manchester United’s crushing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao, which cost them a coveted Champions League spot and an estimated £100 million in revenue, The Sun reports.

The defeat condemned the Red Devils to a season without any European competition for just the second time in 35 years, a staggering fall from grace for one of England’s biggest football clubs.

Financial crisis hit Man United hard

With the loss of European football and its lucrative income streams, Manchester United are now forced to cut costs and raise funds, the Mirror reports.

Manchester United players at the Europa League 2024/25 final.

Source: Getty Images

Their squad, assembled at an estimated £845 million in recent transfer windows, is now being chopped off to manage a growing financial black hole after a shambolic 2024/25 campaign.

According to Tribal Football, big-name players such as Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, and Fernandes are reportedly on the market.

Fernandes, despite being Manchester United’s standout performer this season, is rumoured to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese midfielder’s sale would signal a bold and controversial statement by the hierarchy at Old Trafford this summer.

Manager Ruben Amorim, whose future is hanging in the balance, may not get the chance to rebuild the team he is partially responsible for dismantling.

With the club’s hierarchy, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and technical director Jason Wilcox, overseeing operations, Manchester United’s summer window looks set to be one of radical transformation in English football.

Departures and destinations already in motion

Several players appear to be pushing for exits as Marcus Rashford, reportedly frustrated with the club and manager, is angling for a move to Barcelona.

Jadon Sancho and Antony, currently out on loan, are also expected to be sold this summer, as Manchester United aim to remove their top salary earners from the wage bill.

Alejandro Garnacho, benched for the Europa final despite his critical role in earlier stages, is now linked with Napoli and Chelsea.

The entire squad revamp will kick-start after Manchester United’s final Premier League match against Aston Villa, followed by a post-season tour of Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Man United to pay Chelsea a big fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United’s Europa League heartbreak has taken another twist, this time off the pitch, as Chelsea is set to benefit more from the Red Devils' campaign.

Following their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Bilbao, the Old Trafford club is now set to hand a large portion of their prize money to Chelsea due to a clause in Mason Mount’s transfer agreement.

