Victor Osimhen had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but the move seems unlikely

Several top clubs in Europe are jostling for the striker's signature ahead of the 2025/2026 football season

Manchester United are nearing a €70 million deal for Wolverhampton's Matheus Cunha, which could put the Osimhen-to-Manchester United deal off

Manchester United have reportedly abandoned their race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a move to Old Trafford now looks unlikely this summer.

Osimhen, one of the world's top strikers, has been in top form, scoring goals over the past three seasons, attracting interest from major European clubs.

Big teams in England, including Premier League sides Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United, are all interested in the Nigerian.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Turkish Super League match against Bodrum on April 20, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Last summer, a transfer to one of these clubs seemed possible, but no deal materialised, leading to a loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray, Soccernet reports..

Following an impressive season at the Rams Park, where he contributed 30 goals and six assists in 33 matches, winning both the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup, Osimhen is poised for a significant move this summer.

However, Manchester United are unlikely to be his next destination.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are nearing a €70 million deal for Wolverhampton's Matheus Cunha.

This signing would bring their senior striker count to three, with either Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund expected to depart.

Head coach Ruben Amorim's formation, which utilises a single striker, suggests the club will not pursue another high-profile forward like Osimhen.

Financial constraints also play a role, as Manchester United lack the resources for additional big signings, Manchester Evening News reports.

Osimhen’s transfer fee, starting at €70 million, combined with his high wages, makes a move to United impractical, especially as the club prioritises strengthening other positions.

It remains uncertain where the 2-year-old would be playing in the coming season.

Top European clubs and Saudi Arabian teams are monitoring him, while Galatasaray hopes to secure a permanent deal if they can agree on a fee with Napoli.

The Super Eagles star will need to decide soon to avoid prolonged uncertainty into the next season.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Bodrum on April 20, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen grabbed a second-half brace to seal a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor and give the Istanbul giants their first Turkish Cup title since 2019.

Osimhen to join Chelsea?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a top football transfer expert, Simon Phillips, has made a striking prediction about Victor Osimhen's next move in domestic football as his loan at Galatasaray nears its end this summer.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker has been prolific in front of goal, scoring 35 goals and registering eight assists in 39 appearances.

His standout performance in the 2024/25 Turkish Cup final on May 14 has helped him cement his legacy at the club.

His salary demands are reportedly not as high as rumoured, and he has often shared admiration for his idol, ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng