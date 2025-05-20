Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21

The Red Devils ended their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea, while Spurs fell 2-0 to Aston Villa on Friday, May 16

Despite both teams struggling in the league this season, United fans remain confident of victory in the Europa League final

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur booked their spots in the UEFA Europa League final with dominant semifinal wins.

United thrashed Athletic Club 7-1 on aggregate, while Spurs eased past Bodo/Glimt 5-1.

The final will take place at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 pm per UEFA.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

United train ahead of Spurs clash

Manchester United have completed their first training session at Carrington ahead of the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Spurs have already arrived in Bilbao for the all-English showdown on Wednesday night.

Twenty-eight United players took part in the session, including former Arsenal Academy prospect Chido Obi, along with Tyler Fredricson, Harry Amass, and Toby Collyer.

Garnacho debuts new haircut for Europa final

Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho arrived at training with a fresh platinum blonde haircut.

According to Football London, Garnacho’s new look resembles the hairstyle worn by Lamine Yamal during the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

His inclusion in the squad could boost Manchester United, a two-time UEFA Champions League-winning side.

The youngster has recently seen limited playing time due to the emergence of Mason Mount and Amad.

Leny Yoro of Manchester United applauds the fans at the end of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 semifinal against Athletic. Photo by: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Man United fans ready for showdown

Manchester United fans are confident in their team’s chances of defeating Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final.

Legit.ng compiled some of their reactions. Read them below:

Violet Spurgeon wrote:

"Dem go collect. If Man Utd no use vex of this bad EPL season and beat Tottenham wetin no good and bring the trophy to Old Trafford, e no go better for una."

Okang Mary said:

"Omo if we no win make dem just sell the club and the players give me my own share."

Mr Dyoung wrote:

"If Tottenham eliminatè Man Utd, please someone should take care of my children.

"Tell them their father was a good man and he was passionate about things in life.

MC Erick Chirchir Erick said:

"If you believe that Manchester United gonna lift Europa league tittle early in the morning just like."

Afuoh Sunday added:

"If Amorin intends to have an upper hand in early proceedings, he should bench hujlund and start either Amad or Mainoo in the top 9 position.

"Both have a better hold up and link up play, and have unpredictable positioning.

"Zerkzee can come come in the second half or latter stages, but Hujlund needs to start from the bench."

Angel Nova wrote:

"This dude is scaring our dear Tottenham with the number of the players that are back.

"Does Tottenham still have the courage to come and out-show themselves?"

Ruben Amorim eyes Europa title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is focused on securing the Europa League title.

The Portuguese coach believes the Red Devils can exploit Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive lapses.

The 40-year-old acknowledged that Spurs will be a tough challenge in the upcoming final on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng